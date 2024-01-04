Sean O’Malley: Conor McGregor scoring knockouts in four divisions ‘would be legendary’

Sean O'Malley thinks Conor McGregor can reach incomparable heights if he stops Michael Chandler.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) announced that his fight with Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) will take place in June at International Fight Week at middleweight. Neither man has ever competed at that weight class.

While UFC bantamweight champion O’Malley has his reservations on the bout actually taking place at 185 pounds, he can’t deny McGregor’s greatness if he’s able to knock out Chandler at middleweight.

“I feel like he might be fiddling,” O’Malley said on his TimboSugarShow podcast. “I think he’s just trying to – I don’t know … Chandler probably walks around max 185 (pounds), Conor probably 190-195. But interesting matchup there, 185. If he knocks out Chandler, he’d have a knockout at ’45, knockout at ’55, knockout at ’70, knockout at 185. That would be legendary.”

McGregor has knockouts at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight. His most notable ones came in a 13-second KO to dethrone featherweight champion Jose Aldo at UFC 194 and a second-round TKO to dethrone lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, where he became the UFC’s first simultaneous dual champion.

At UFC 246, McGregor notched a knockout in a third weight class when he finished Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at welterweight. Since then McGregor has lost back-to-back fights to Dustin Poirier and broke his leg in their trilogy bout at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie