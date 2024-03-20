Sean O’Malley’s coach: Merab Dvalishvili deserves UFC title shot, ‘getting ready for a problem like that will be fun’

Tim Welch sees Merab Dvalishvili as the most deserving for a shot at UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.

O’Malley (18-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) called out featherweight champ Ilia Topuria after retaining his title against Marlon Vera earlier this month at UFC 299. The callout upset Dvalishvili, who’s on a 10-fight winning streak and fresh off a win over Henry Cejudo.

O’Malley later said he’s willing to face Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC) next, and his head coach, Welch, thinks it’s the fight to make.

“Both the fights are just so scary,” Welch said on the “MIGHTYcast” podcast. “Fight Ilia, you make a mistake with Ilia, you’re going to lay there flat on your back unconscious. Merab, it’s like he’s five rounds. He’s going to come in there, and he’s not going to be afraid to try to cover the distance and shoot like we said.

“I think they’re both just such huge problems, but I think Merab. I think Merab deserves it. He’s won 10 fights in a row, 10 fights in a row in the UFC. Getting ready for a problem like that will be fun, and if we can knock him flat and turn his nose sideways, that’ll feel good.”

Welch acknowledges that Dvalishvili’s danger comes from his heart and cardio. He sees O’Malley having his way on the feet, but doesn’t expect Dvalishvili to cave.

“I think Merab’s the type to have the balls to just say, ‘F*ck it, go, I’m going no matter what, I don’t care,'” Welch said. “He probably will get cracked hard coming in. We’ll see if he can wear it, but he is that type to just say, ‘F*ck it’ and go.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie