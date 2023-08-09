Sean O’Malley boasts Aljamain Sterling as ‘bantamweight GOAT’ ahead of UFC 292 title fight

Sean O'Malley thinks Aljamain Sterling is the toughest obstacle possible in the way of his quest to become UFC bantamweight champion.

O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) will challenge Sterling (23-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) for the 135-pound belt on Aug. 19 in the main event of UFC 292, which takes place at TD Garden in Boston and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

The challenger comes into the fight as the betting underdog, but O’Malley doesn’t object. He says it’s for good reason, and it’s because Sterling is the greatest fighter and champion the division has ever seen.

“I’m fighting a prime bantamweight GOAT right now,” O’Malley told Bloody Elbow. “He’s the best bantamweight UFC has ever had. He’s defended the belt more than anyone. He’s in his prime. He just beat Henry Cejudo, who’s a two-time division champion. So yeah, it’s an exciting, difficult challenge that I’m excited to go out there and compete.”

Sterling enters the event with three consecutive title defenses, which is the longest run in the storied history of the weight class. He has the most wins, fight time and significant strikes landed in divisional history – numbers that all support O’Malley’s argument for Sterling’s greatness.

Despite the accolades, O’Malley doesn’t enter UFC 292 short on confidence. He thinks he has the style to give Sterling fits, and if he can avoid being held down, wore out or submitted, he certainly likes his chance of leaving the clash with gold around his waist.

“My game plan’s no secret,” Sterling said. “I do not want him to grab ahold of me at all. He doesn’t grab me, I win the fight. He grabs me, you know, it’s not ideal. It’s not like I’m a white belt, or completely oblivious to what to do. He’s the best in the world at grappling. That’s what he does. He’s won the belt that way and he’s the best.

“I’m not taking him lightly at all. I’m not underestimating him at all, but yeah, I’m confident. I’m excited to go in there. It’s the biggest test, the biggest challenge of my career.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie