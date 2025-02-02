Sean Newman Jr. scores 8 of his 22 points in OT to rally Louisiana Tech over Sam Houston 66-61

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Sean Newman Jr. scored eight of his 22 points in overtime to rally Louisiana Tech to a 66-61 victory over Sam Houston on Saturday.

Newman also had eight assists for the Bulldogs (16-6, 5-4 Conference USA). Amaree Abram made four 3-pointers and scored 16, adding six rebounds. Daniel Batcho shot 7 of 15 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Lamar Wilkerson totaled 17 points and two steals for the Bearkats (8-14, 1-8). Marcus Boykin added 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Cameron Huefner finished with 12 points and three steals.

Newman scored 10 points in the first half for Louisiana Tech, which led 32-30 at the break. Boykin made two foul shots with 31 seconds left to force overtime tied at 51.

Six of Newman's points in the extra period came at the free-throw line.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press