Braves disappointed after offensive tweets from Sean Newcomb surface

Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb didn’t have much time to celebrate the best start of his career Sunday. While Newcomb was attempting to complete a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers, some offensive tweets he made in 2011 and 2012 surfaced.

In at least seven tweets, Newcomb used a homophobic slur. One of Newcomb’s tweets contains a song lyric that has a racially offensive term in it. We’ve linked to the tweets above, but be advised that the language used in those tweets is offensive.

Those tweets emerged as Newcomb was attempting to throw a no-hitter. He eventually lost the no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning during the team’s 4-1 win.

Instead of celebrating that performance following the game, Newcomb responded to questions regarding his tweets. He told reporters he regrets using that language.

“This is something that obviously can’t be happening. I feel bad about it. I don’t mean to offend anybody. I definitely regret it.” – Sean Newcomb — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) July 29, 2018





The Braves released a statement after the game saying they find the tweets “hurtful and incredibly disappointing.” They added they would work with Newcomb to mend the “wounds created in our community.”

Statement from the Atlanta Braves regarding Sean Newcomb: pic.twitter.com/T9kP9TF5d1 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 29, 2018





The 25-year-old Newcomb is not the first pitcher to have offensive tweets surface while on the mound this season. Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader had a number of offensive tweets passed around during his All-Star Game performance.

Hader apologized for those tweets. The league did not suspend or fine Hader, but the reliever will have to undergo sensitivity training.

Hader has pitched a few times since the All-Star Game. In his first appearance at Miller Park, fans gave him a standing ovation. When Hader pitched on the road against the San Francisco Giants, he was greeted with boos.

Newcomb is slated to make his next start on the road against the New York Mets.

Sean Newcomb had offensive tweets surface in the middle of his no-hitter attempt. (AP Photo)

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

