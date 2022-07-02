Sean Murphy's 2 RBIs lift Oakland to 3-1 win over Mariners

  • Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy (12) is congratulated by Christian Bethancourt (23) after Murphy hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy (12) is congratulated by Christian Bethancourt (23) after Murphy hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Oakland Athletics starting pitcher James Kaprielian throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Oakland Athletics starting pitcher James Kaprielian throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown breaks his bat as he lines out to end the top of the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown breaks his bat as he lines out to end the top of the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez, right, stands next to Oakland Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse after hitting a triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez, right, stands next to Oakland Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse after hitting a triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales walks off the mound after the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales walks off the mound after the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp leaps for but can't catch a triple by Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp leaps for but can't catch a triple by Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
TIM BOOTH
3 min read
SEATTLE (AP) — Sean Murphy delivered a pair of key two-out hits, including a solo home run, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Murphy had a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales that scored Tony Kemp to give the A’s a 1-0 lead. He came through two innings later with an opposite field homer off reliever Penn Murfee to extend Oakland's lead to 3-1.

The homer was Murphy’s ninth of the season and the second allowed by Murfee in his 29th appearance. Murphy had a third two-out hit, a double in the ninth inning.

Oakland starter James Kaprielian earned his first victory of the season, keeping Seattle in check for six strong innings. The right-hander allowed one run and three hits, a turnaround from his first two starts this season against Seattle when he allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits over 10 1/3 combined innings.

Seattle’s lone run off Kaprielian (1-5) came in the sixth inning when Julio Rodríguez missed a home run by about a foot and settled for a stand-up triple. Rodríguez scored on Jesse Winker’s infield ground out.

The Mariners nearly pulled even but like Rodríguez, Eugenio Suárez didn’t have enough on his drive and settled for a double that bounced off the wall. Suárez was stranded at second when Abraham Toro struck out.

Seattle threatened again in the seventh, loading the bases with two outs. But, reliever Zach Jackson got Winker to hit a deep fly ball that was caught on the warning track by Ramón Laureano in center field.

Lou Trivino pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Gonzales (4-9) was knocked around for eight hits, tying a season-high, but limited Oakland to the two runs. Murphy’s RBI single was aided by Gonzales’ only walk of the game. Gonzales has lost three of his last four starts, but has allowed five earned runs combined in those three losses.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: C Luis Torrens is recovering faster than manager Scott Servais expected after injuring his left shoulder during last weekend’s brawl with the Angels. Servais said Torrens has not started baseball activity, but has full range of motion in the shoulder and could be in consideration for being activated sometime late next week.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn (6-3, 3.12) is 1-3 with a 5.18 ERA over his past six starts. Blackburn started the season 5-0 with a 1.70 ERA in his first nine outings. Blackburn had a no-decision in his last start, giving up three runs over five innings against the New York Yankees.

Mariners: Rookie RHP George Kirby (2-3, 4.08) looks to rebound from a rough outing in his last start. Kirby allowed nine hits and seven earned runs in four innings against Baltimore. Kirby gave up four home runs after allowing five in his previous five starts combined.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

