Sean McVay talks about spending time with family when asked about his future

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is already recognized as one of the best coaches in the game. In five years with the Rams, McVay has never posted a losing season. He'll get his second crack at a Super Bowl ring during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But at some point, McVay's coaching career will come to an end. That might come sooner than expected based on how much McVay expects he will value time with his family.

McVay, 36, spoke about a future away from the game during his media availability Friday. McVay — who is getting married in the offseason — talked about spending more time with his family when that becomes a reality, according to ESPN.

"I love this so much that it's such a passion but I also know that what I've seen from some of my closest friends, whether it's coaches or even some of our players, I'm gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary," McVay said. "I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can't predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.

"I don't really know. I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them."

That sounds eerily similar to what Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said right before he retired from the NFL.

Will Sean McVay retire from coaching after Super Bowl?

At 36, McVay hypothetically has many coaching years left. His job with the Rams should be secure after putting together a 55-26 record with the team. On paper, it seems safe to assume McVay has a few years left in him following another Super Bowl appearance.

But when family is at stake, all bets are off. We don't know McVay's plans for the future or how quickly he wants to spend more time at home. We also know coaching an NFL team can burn people out. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton decided to step down after 16 seasons with the team. Payton may eventually return to coaching, but feels he needs a break now.

It's impossible to predict if — or when — McVay will feel that way. It would certainly be a surprise if McVay decided to take a break from coaching following Super Bowl LVI, but Friday's comments suggest Payton has already thought more about his future than NFL fans might expect.