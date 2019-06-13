Sean McVay says there's a 'zero percent chance' Rams don't extend Jared Goff

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is committed to his quarterback. McVay tried to get ahead of suggestions that wasn’t the case Thursday, saying an extension between Goff and the Rams “will get done,” according to Michael Silver of Sports Illustrated.

McVay made things even more clear, saying there was a “zero percent chance” a deal doesn’t come together.

McVay continued: '...All the narratives out there are wrong. Jared and I couldn't be more connected, and I couldn't be more appreciative of him as our leader. He is so vital and important to us and our success. That extension WILL get done. It's a matter of if, not when.' — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) June 13, 2019

Silver clarified McVay actually said, “It’s a matter of when, not if” when talking about Goff getting an extension.

The 24-year-old Goff has flourished in his two seasons under McVay. Since 2017, Goff has thrown for 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He’s completed 63.6 percent of his passes during that period.

That’s a massive change from Goff’s rookie season. Under Jeff Fisher, Goff threw for five touchdowns and seven interceptions in seven games as a rookie. He completed just 54.6 percent of his passes that year.

Jared Goff has taken a massive step forward under Sean McVay. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Fle)

While Goff has clearly improved under McVay, there are still times where Goff’s inexperience gets exposed. In the playoffs, Goff threw for just one touchdown against two interceptions in three games. He completed only 55.6 percent of his passes during that stretch.

Despite that, McVay still has confidence in his guy. While Goff struggled down the stretch, the Rams were still able to reach the Super Bowl. If Goff can take another step forward under McVay, a championship isn’t out of the question.

For McVay, that’s enough to keep Goff around.

