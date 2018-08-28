Sean Manaea injury update: A's shut down lefty indefinitely with rotator cuff tendinitis

Sean Manaea has been shut down indefinitely. According to MLB.com, the Athletics left-hander has rotator cuff tendinitis.

In his last start on Friday, the 26-year-old lefthander did not give up an earned run in 5 innings against the Twins, but he left after 67 pitches when his fastball dipped down around 87 mph.

According to MLB.com, the A's hope the lefty will be able to make another start this season, but they are unsure if he will be able to.

Manaea has been a workhorse for the surprising A's this season, tied for second in the AL with 27 starts and ranking ninth in innings pitched (160 2/3). He is 12-9 with a 3.59 ERA and 1.08 WHIP this season.