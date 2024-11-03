Sean Longstaff says Newcastle’s star players key to improved form

Sean Longstaff insists Newcastle’s season will be defined by the form of their star men.

The Magpies turned in perhaps their most complete display of the campaign to date to defeat Arsenal 1-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday three days after securing their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Victory against the Gunners was secured by record signing Alexander Isak’s emphatic header from the most inviting of crosses provided by England international Anthony Gordon, and there were commanding displays too from skipper Bruno Guimaraes and Brazilian counterpart Joelinton.

Alexander Isak was Newcastle’s match-winner against Arsenal (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Asked if was a triumph based on hard work, midfielder Longstaff replied: “Yes, but I thought the moment of quality on the day came from us, really, Ant’s crossed and Alex’s header.

“We’ve said we’re only as good as the top players in our team are, and they’ll take us as far as we’ll go. If they’re at it, then we’re a good team. If they’re not, then we’re not as good.”

Newcastle stuttered through the early weeks of the campaign, at first getting results without performing well, and then finding points harder to come by despite an improvement in their form.

Saturday’s win was a first in six league outings and came courtesy of a display which bore striking similarities to those which characterised the 2022-23 campaign, which saw them finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League.

Asked if that same intensity had returned, Longstaff said: “I don’t know. I think whenever we lose, people say we’re not doing this, we’re not doing that.

“If you watch the game and analyse the game, I think teams are playing a lot different against us. I think it’s a bit of a lazy comment to say we’re not doing this, we’re not doing that.

“If you actually watch it and see how other teams are going against us and playing the game, I think we’re trying to implement the same things, but teams are just playing differently against us.”

The midweek win over Chelsea, which came three days after a 2-1 league defeat by the same opponents at Stamford Bridge, may prove something of a watershed for the Magpies this season as they turn their attention to next weekend’s trip to high-flying Nottingham Forest.

However, Longstaff has a more prosaic explanation for the events of the last few days.

He said: “I think it’s the first time in a while we’ve scored the first goal, so it tends to be a bit of an easier game when you’re playing with the lead instead of trying to chase it, and teams maybe have to come out a bit more.

“They have to take more risks than being able to just sit in and defend against you. I think the only thing that breeds confidence is how you train every day, how you go about your work every day.

“You’re the only person that can give yourself confidence.”