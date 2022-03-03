Sean Lock honoured at inaugural National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer

Sean Lock and the stars of Netflix’s Sex Education were among the winners at the inaugural Nation Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer.

Host Tom Allen began the show with a special acknowledgement to “our brother in comedy President Zelensky and the courageous people of Ukraine”, which received a standing ovation.

The awards honour emerging and established comedy talent, with the British public voting on key prizes, alongside two additional special recognition awards voted for by industry peers.

An emotional tribute was made by veteran funny man Harry Hill to his late friend and fellow comedian Sean Lock, who died from cancer last year.

Lock went on to posthumously win the prize for outstanding male comedy entertainment performance for 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, on which he was a team captain.

Show panellist Katherine Ryan also won outstanding female comedy entertainment performance for 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Netflix’s raunchy comedy Sex Education dominated the scripted categories, taking home four trophies.

Its stars Emma Mackey, Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa won outstanding comedy actress, outstanding comedy actor, and outstanding supporting role, respectively.

The series itself won in the best scripted comedy category.

In the two special recognition awards, Billy Connolly was awarded the Victoria Wood Lifetime Achievement Award and Sharon Horgan received the Caroline Aherne Outstanding Achievement in Writing Award.

Other winners included Ricky Gervais for best stand up show, Taskmaster for best comedy entertainment show, and Chris and Rosie Ramsey for best comedy podcast, with Shagged, Married, Annoyed.

Internet sensation Munya Chawawa was also voted best breakthrough performer.

Accepting the award he joked: “There was a time that I really did believe that my future would be touring small northern towns as a JLS tribute act.

“Thanks to this award, that will not happen for at least another five years.”

Full exclusive coverage of the ceremony, held at the Camden Roundhouse in London, airs Saturday at 9pm on Channel 4 and All4.