Sean Hannity’s Trump Town Hall Draws 2.9 Million Viewers for Fox News

Fox News’ town hall with Donald Trump was watched by an audience of 2.85 million viewers, making it the network’s most-watched town hall of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

As audiences tuned in to watch the former president and 2024 presidential candidate take questions from moderator Sean Hannity, the broadcast drew in 321,000 viewers in the key cable demographic among adults 25-54, according to Nielsen-live-plus-same-day figures.

Notably, the broadcast lagged behind CNN’s May town hall with the former president, whose buzzy airing scored 3.3 million total viewers.

Beginning at 9 p.m. ET, the town hall helped Fox News garner the most attention of all the cable news networks, surpassing CNN and MSNBC’s total viewership combined. At 9 p.m. ET, MSNBC drew 1.60 million total viewers and 168,000 viewers in the 25-54 demographic. CNN came in third, drawing 667,000 total viewers and 162,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo.

As expected, Fox News swept overall primetime figures as the No. 1 most-watched cable news channel with 2.41 million total viewers. MSNBC came in second place with 1.57 million total viewers while CNN lagged behind with 650,000 viewers.

The trend continued in the demo for primetime, with Fox News leading the pack with 277,000 viewers, MSNBC coming in second with 171,000, and CNN coming in third with 133,000 viewers in the demo.

On the second day of Fox News’ shifted primetime lineup, the network saw a 40% gain in the 7-11 p.m. ET demo compared to night one.

