Sean Hannity Claims Trump Is Also A Victim Of Crooked Cops: ‘It’s Horrific’

Fox News host Sean Hannity said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is also a victim of “crooked cops.”

Hannity said he wouldn’t compare the supposed victimization of Trump to that of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis killed by police in a May 25 incident that sparked widespread protests, civil unrest and calls for reform.

But then, Hannity did just that during a segment on a supposed “deep state” conspiracy to undermine Trump’s 2016 campaign by figures within the FBI.

“Even the president himself ― it’s not the same thing as what happened to George Floyd ― but it’s horrific,” he said, “He was a victim of crooked cops.”

Hannity repeated that it wasn’t the same circumstances but then also repeated the claim.

“I’m not making any comparison,” he said in a clip posted online by the progressive watchdog organization Media Matters. “A bad cop is a bad cop, and by all means the damage was real to the country.”

Hannity: "Even the president himself -- it's not the same thing as what happened to George Floyd, but it's horrific. He was a victim of crooked cops. Now, again, not the same circumstances, I'm not making any comparison," pic.twitter.com/QQw0MvrBKM — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) June 10, 2020

At the end of his show, Hannity went back to the comparison he said wasn’t a comparison as he played a clip of an interview with Attorney General William Barr.

“There’s no comparison in the case,” he said. “Very different circumstances, I’m not comparing them.”

did it again at the end of the show. can't help himself pic.twitter.com/U6c0d6aOvD — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) June 10, 2020

