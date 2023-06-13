Sean Hannity and Gov. Newsom fought to a draw, but President Biden was the loser | Opinion

Sean Hannity and Gov. Gavin Newsom boxed to a draw in the first of two entertaining interviews to be televised on Fox News. But it felt like this fight was rigged for President Joe Biden to end up as the loser.

From the first segment, Hannity sought to paint a stark contrast between the California governor the incumbent president. With Biden set up as the off-screen foil, Newsom looked and sounded great by comparison. With the exception of one visual slip, Newsom capably defended the president and his own California record.

The viewers were left to figure out for themselves why this spectacle occurred in the first place.

Why would Hannity give a formidable political adversary an hour of precious prime time on his show?

Why would Newsom knowingly face one of Biden’s most sharp-tongued critics when Hannity’s toughest blows were not directed at Newsom? They were focused on the president’s cognitive fitness.

Comparing the governor to the president, Hannity said, “Here’s the problem that Joe Biden has. You’re arguing, you’re fighting, you’re battling, you’re articulate. We could sit here for three hours and probably have a beer or two in the middle of this. And you can keep going. Here’s the problem. Your president can’t have this conversation.”

As an intriguing game of television chess played out, the Hannity faithful saw their hero as a familiar face in enemy territory who was on the right side of immigration, corporate taxes and the homeless. Those who usually avoid Hannity but tuned in — the key audience for Newsom — saw a Democrat capable of debating, interrupting and strongly defending core party issues and values with youthful vigor and passion.

It was as if Hannity wanted a draw.

Newsom gave a full-throated defense of the Democratic president when Hannity’s well-honed assault on Biden began. Newsom looked and sounded as if he truly meant it.

Then Hannity used his home-field advantage. He showed a collage of edited Biden falls and flubs. And then he looked the governor in the eye.

“How many times does your phone ping a day with people saying you need to get into this race?”

It was not a moment for the governor to flash a smile, but Newsom did.

“I see where you are going with that. And I am not answering.”

The middle rounds seemed intentionally choreographed to drill down on well-traveled issues — California’s economy compared to Florida’s, population trends, the homeless. The governor did not completely defend the status quo in California. “It is a disgrace, the homeless situation,” he said.

Hannity was setting up the audience for the grand finale: Would Newsom agree to a two-hour debate with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? Hannity, of course, would moderate.

“I am all in,” said Newsom. “I would make it three.”

Newsom and Hannity are not the strangest bedfellows in American politics. But they both have their reasons for showing up in the same ring.

In an off-year election cycle, there would be little second-guessing of Newsom’s motivation. He is the leader of one of the world’s largest economies. He has every right to take stands on national issues. California is big enough and important enough to command a national stage.

All that said, this is the most delicate of election cycles for the leading candidates from both parties. As Biden ramps up his re-election campaign, Newsom is perfectly content to take center stage, reminding all — with Hannity’s help — that he is out there and able to stare down the toughest brawler on Fox News with a smile.