Supercut Highlights Sean Hannity's Stunning Hypocrisy On Coronavirus
Fox News host Sean Hannity’s hypocrisy on the coronavirus is laid bare in a new supercut that the progressive watchdog group Media Matters for America released on Friday.
The montage features footage of the primetime “Hannity” host on Thursday evening excoriating other media outlets who initially downplayed the threat of the outbreak, many likening it to the seasonal ’flu.
However, the video is intercut with multiple other clips of Hannity continuing to dismiss the risk for weeks ― in lockstep with President Donald Trump, of whom he is a staunch ally ― long after rival media had started to acknowledge its severity.
Check out the clip here:
Related...
Florida Governor Spreads Dangerous Falsehood About Who Dies From Coronavirus
Mousetrap PSA Nails Importance Of Social Distancing In The Snappiest Way
Anthony Fauci Names Actor Who 'Of Course' Should Play Him On 'Saturday Night Live'
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
What you need to know about face masks right now
How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
How to switch off from work when home is your office
8 sleep tips if coronavirus anxiety is keeping you up at night
How long does coronavirus live in the air?
What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Also on HuffPost
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.