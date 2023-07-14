Sean Gunn blasts Netflix for lack of Gilmore Girls residuals

Kirk deserves better.

As actors take to the picket lines in the SAG-AFTRA strike, former Gilmore Girls star Sean Gunn is opening up about his time in Stars Hollow — and how the series' success on Netflix hasn't meant much for him.

"I also particularly wanted to come out and protest Netflix," Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter while picketing. "I was on a television show called Gilmore Girls for a long time that has brought in massive profits for Netflix. It has been one of their most popular shows for a very long time, over a decade. It gets streamed over and over and over again, and I see almost none of the revenue that comes into that."

Sean Gunn

Everett Collection Sean Gunn on 'Gilmore Girls'

In fact, Gilmore Girls, which originally ran on the WB (and then the CW) from 2001 to 2007, was so popular on Netflix that the streamer gave us the 2016 revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, in which Gunn reprised his role as Kirk, one of the town's quirkiest residents.

Gunn continues, "The CEOs of Netflix, Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, give each other bonuses in the 10s of millions dollars. Ted Sarandos made $40 million with the bonuses that they made with their corporate profits. I don't understand why they can't lessen those bonuses to share the wealth more with the people who have created the content that has gotten them rich. It really is a travesty. And if the answer is, 'Well, this is just how business is done, this is just how corporate business works,' that sucks. That makes you a bad person. And you really need to rethink how you do business and share the wealth with people, otherwise this is all going to come crashing down. I'm happy to be out here and we need a fair deal."

Sean Gunn on why he’s protesting at Netflix during the #ActorsStrike pic.twitter.com/XF4xw0mFfd — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 14, 2023

