Sean Dyche taunts Harry Kane: I thought he snapped an eyelash

Everton manager Sean Dyche holds back Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton after he pushes Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur in the face which results in a red card during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on April 3, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom - Simon Stacpoole/Getty Images

Sean Dyche has mocked Harry Kane for suffering a broken eyelash after his theatrics reduced Everton to 10 men during the feisty Goodison Park draw on Monday.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker hit the ground after being shoved in the face by Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré, referee David Coote instantly showing a red card.

But Dyche is clearly unimpressed by the England skipper’s role in the incident. Despite agreeing the referee had no option but to dismiss Doucouré, there was a withering aside for Kane.

"He certainly doesn't need to apologise," said Dyche on Doucouré.

"At the end of the day he knows you can't raise your hands.

"I thought at one point he might have snapped his [Kane's] eyelash, which would have been tragic, but he seemed to be responding OK.

Sean Dyche the manager / head coach of Everton looks at Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur on the floor during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on April 3, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom - Jay Barratt/Getty Images

"He [Doucouré] is a very strong-minded character and I like that, he's worked very hard so in a moment when it goes wrong he won't be judged on that by me."

Everton recovered to claim a 1-1 draw after Lucas Moura was later sent off for a horror challenge on Michael Keane.

Despite a four game unbeaten run, Everton travel to Manchester United on Saturday still in deep trouble near the foot of the table.

"You’d have to be living in a box [to not pay attention to the league table]," admitted centre-back James Tarkowski.

"But I don't put too much focus on it. I try to focus more on the way we perform and the points we are going to pick up. If we do our job, then there’s no need to worry about anyone else.

"We put in a good performance on Monday and got a point from it. We always want to win games, but in that one, we will take a point after being down to 10 men for a while.

"There's desire, hard work, commitment and togetherness in the team. They are important factors and that's something the manager has put a massive emphasis on recently. It was on show during Monday night's game."