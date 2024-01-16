Sean Dyche says Everton’s second Premier League sanction ‘tough to take’

Everton manager Sean Dyche says the club’s second Premier League charge was “tough to take” having worked hard to comply with the rules.

On Monday, 15 January, the Premier League confirmed Everton and Nottingham Forest had breached profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) for the assessment period up to and including the 2022-23 season.

They now face a second sanction this season, having already been deducted 10 points, the largest in the league’s history, in November for a similar offence in the 2021-22 season.

“It’s an on-pitch sanction but we’ve actually been cutting the idea of being on-pitch powerful by resources and trying to do the right things. It’s a bit of a tough one in my timeline of a year to take,” Dyche said.