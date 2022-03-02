Sean Dyche motivation and Zach Johnson digs in – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 2.

Football

The Burnley ‘gaffer’ wished BBC Radio 1’s Jordan North well on his rowing mission for Comic Relief.

"THE GAFFER!" 😲 A major #RowingHome motivation boost for @jordannorth1 from @BurnleyOfficial boss, Sean Dyche ⚽️ You can do like Dyche and support Jordan's efforts at https://t.co/mYo7y5FXVI pic.twitter.com/1rEU5b1GO8 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) March 2, 2022

Middlesbrough were celebrating a famous victory.

DOES YARM STAY OPEN ON TUESDAYSSSSSSSSSSS VAMOSSSSSS — Matt Crooks (@mdrcrooks) March 1, 2022

It was an emotional occasion as Oleksandr Zinchenko captained Manchester City.

Story continues

Marcelo Bielsa’s translator at Leeds bid an emotional farewell to the club.

Arsenal remembered one of the Premier League’s all-time great goals.

Scotland international Callum Paterson shared some happy news.

Cricket

Sir Andrew Strauss turned 45.

Happy birthday Sir Andrew Strauss! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Ry42uktamt — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 2, 2022

Australia captain Pat Cummins was delighted to be in Pakistan.

Special to be playing for the Benaud-Qadir 🏆 this series. 🇦🇺 🤝 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/hufbfQasNH — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) March 2, 2022

Golf

Zach Johnson looked to the future and the pasta.

Captain Duties, Day 1: 🇮🇹 Host Country Research ✅ pic.twitter.com/MO4LJHITJL — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) March 1, 2022

Tiger Woods had some fun at Phil Mickelson’s expense.

Scott Hend and friends were invisible.

A Masters-winning Ryder Cup captain turned 64.

Happy birthday Woosie 🥳 pic.twitter.com/YOPwAuHyfH — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) March 2, 2022

Tennis

Elina Svitolina thanked the Ukrainian army after victory in Mexico.

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to his departing coach Marian Vajda.

What a journey Marian. 15 years! 🤯😃 You have been by my side during the most important & memorable moments. We have achieved the unachievable & I will forever be grateful for your friendship & dedication. You will always be my family & I can’t thank you enough for everything 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8ihJP2VpiS — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 2, 2022

Hot cross buns over pancakes for Johanna Konta.

Completely missed pancake day, so having a hot cross bun instead – don’t @ me 😇 pic.twitter.com/MJ6cGgETrb — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) March 2, 2022

Winter Paralympics

The torch relay began.

Formula One

Lando Norris had team-mate Daniel Ricciardo shine his shoes…with his glove.

Pierre Gasly enjoyed a night out.

Off-White show last night! Remembering Virgil’s genius🙏🏼🤍 pic.twitter.com/yxzzds2hDb — PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) March 1, 2022

Shot of the day?

Curling

Eve Muirhead was still celebrating.

The best coaches! 🤩 Kristain and @DMurdoch17Thank you for everything you brought to this team to help us become Olympic Champions 🏅 at the games! pic.twitter.com/hooLp5aQqN — Eve Muirhead MBE (@evemuirhead) March 2, 2022

UFC

Family time for Conor McGregor.

Who wanted to buy Chelsea!

Boxing

Jack Catterall was not happy.