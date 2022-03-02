Sean Dyche motivation and Zach Johnson digs in – Wednesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 2.
Football
The Burnley ‘gaffer’ wished BBC Radio 1’s Jordan North well on his rowing mission for Comic Relief.
"THE GAFFER!" 😲
A major #RowingHome motivation boost for @jordannorth1 from @BurnleyOfficial boss, Sean Dyche ⚽️
You can do like Dyche and support Jordan's efforts at https://t.co/mYo7y5FXVI pic.twitter.com/1rEU5b1GO8
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) March 2, 2022
Middlesbrough were celebrating a famous victory.
Good morning 😁 #UTB pic.twitter.com/lFfMnNbY31
— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) March 2, 2022
What a night! pic.twitter.com/z94h6TIxUH
— Balogun (@balogun) March 1, 2022
The noise 😍😍😍 #UTB https://t.co/1utX2CYNX6
— Sol Bamba (@Sol14Bamba) March 1, 2022
DOES YARM STAY OPEN ON TUESDAYSSSSSSSSSSS VAMOSSSSSS
— Matt Crooks (@mdrcrooks) March 1, 2022
It was an emotional occasion as Oleksandr Zinchenko captained Manchester City.
Marcelo Bielsa’s translator at Leeds bid an emotional farewell to the club.
Arsenal remembered one of the Premier League’s all-time great goals.
Happy Dennis Bergkamp day, Gooners! 🤩
🗓 #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/6GfJXaoDv6
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 2, 2022
Scotland international Callum Paterson shared some happy news.
Cricket
Sir Andrew Strauss turned 45.
Happy birthday Sir Andrew Strauss! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Ry42uktamt
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 2, 2022
Australia captain Pat Cummins was delighted to be in Pakistan.
Special to be playing for the Benaud-Qadir 🏆 this series. 🇦🇺 🤝 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/hufbfQasNH
— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) March 2, 2022
Golf
Zach Johnson looked to the future and the pasta.
Captain Duties, Day 1: 🇮🇹 Host Country Research ✅ pic.twitter.com/MO4LJHITJL
— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) March 1, 2022
Tiger Woods had some fun at Phil Mickelson’s expense.
🤷♂️ whoops 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/SkMTGerVOB
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 2, 2022
Scott Hend and friends were invisible.
Can You actually see us😉😁😂 The Lads looking the part before the sweat fest that was the Pro am today @bmgolfclub…. @Fenix_XCell #golflife #HowGoodIsGolf #Camo @asiantourgolf pic.twitter.com/vfVxS3712C
— Scott Hend (@hendygolf) March 2, 2022
A Masters-winning Ryder Cup captain turned 64.
Happy birthday Woosie 🥳 pic.twitter.com/YOPwAuHyfH
— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) March 2, 2022
Tennis
Elina Svitolina thanked the Ukrainian army after victory in Mexico.
Words of thanks from @ElinaSvitolina 🇺🇦 💜 pic.twitter.com/YcnKu6ff95
— wta (@WTA) March 2, 2022
On the mission ✊🏼🇺🇦 #Ukraine #StandingWithUkraine #Україна pic.twitter.com/D3FyuF6yXH
— Elina Monfils (@ElinaSvitolina) March 2, 2022
Novak Djokovic paid tribute to his departing coach Marian Vajda.
What a journey Marian. 15 years! 🤯😃 You have been by my side during the most important & memorable moments. We have achieved the unachievable & I will forever be grateful for your friendship & dedication. You will always be my family & I can’t thank you enough for everything 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8ihJP2VpiS
— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 2, 2022
Hot cross buns over pancakes for Johanna Konta.
Completely missed pancake day, so having a hot cross bun instead – don’t @ me 😇 pic.twitter.com/MJ6cGgETrb
— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) March 2, 2022
Winter Paralympics
The torch relay began.
#Beijing2022 #Paralympics Winter Games #TorchRelay starts on Wednesday! 🔥✨The torch relay is scheduled to run from March 2th to 4th. 👀📺Follow us for more information! #ShueyRhonRhon 🏮#TogetherForASharedFuture 🤝 pic.twitter.com/gzeJm4VES1
— Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) March 2, 2022
Formula One
Lando Norris had team-mate Daniel Ricciardo shine his shoes…with his glove.
Cinderella… is that you? 👠 pic.twitter.com/YA4qgGY36v
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 2, 2022
Pierre Gasly enjoyed a night out.
Off-White show last night! Remembering Virgil’s genius🙏🏼🤍 pic.twitter.com/yxzzds2hDb
— PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) March 1, 2022
Shot of the day?
Golden hour sunset silhouettes 🌄#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/DNrKPxUzaf
— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 2, 2022
Curling
Eve Muirhead was still celebrating.
The best coaches! 🤩 Kristain and @DMurdoch17Thank you for everything you brought to this team to help us become Olympic Champions 🏅 at the games! pic.twitter.com/hooLp5aQqN
— Eve Muirhead MBE (@evemuirhead) March 2, 2022
UFC
Family time for Conor McGregor.
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 2, 2022
Who wanted to buy Chelsea!
I wish to explore this. @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ABEjjCqhD7
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 2, 2022
Boxing
Jack Catterall was not happy.
How are they going to investigate themselves 🥴🤷🏽♂️ shambles. @BBBofCuk @MTKGlobal @SkySportsBoxing @ https://t.co/M702pv4i1J
— Jack Catterall (@jack_catt93) March 2, 2022