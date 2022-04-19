Sean Dyche gave us the gift of Peak Burnley – for that, we owe him thanks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Liew
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sean Dyche
    English association football player and manager (born 1971)
<span>Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA</span>
Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Wrongly typecast as a proponent of anti-football, Dyche gave the people of Burnley a team they could be proud of


For Sean Dyche the road to salvation would begin at Rock City in Nottingham. Liberated from the treadmill of management for the first time in almost a decade after being sacked by Burnley, Dyche enjoyed his first weekend of freedom having drinks with friends before taking in a bill of Manchester tribute acts. Camera‑phone footage from Sunday night shows him swaying along to a band called The Clone Roses.

Which on reflection feels about perfect. Given everything else going on at the moment, we may not have been ready as a society for the idea of a sad Sean Dyche. Dyche’s year-long New York sabbatical. Dyche’s lonely, penitent pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela. A tearful Dyche addressing his adoring public one last time from the steps of Burnley town hall, as mourners lay scarves and candles at his feet. Nobody wants any of this. Dyche grooving along to (Song For My) Sugar Spun Sister on a shaky camera phone: nature has healed.

Related: Tomas Soucek saves point for West Ham against Burnley after Westwood injury

Perhaps, on reflection, this was the defining motif of Dyche’s decade at Burnley: that striking point of difference, the absence of pretensions or affectations, elite football with a recognisably human face. Dyche never claimed to have all the answers, never obsessed over enemies and agendas, never pretended that football was any more serious than it is, never stopped joking about signing Lionel Messi. And in retrospect his departure represents the loss of something vital and tonal to this great glossy global entertainment product, something that may not be recovered in a hurry.

Seven years ago, when Dyche took Burnley down for the first time, it was basically fine. The club’s finances were in decent shape. There was patience and potential and a vision. You get relegated, you have another go. These days the revenue streams are too essential, the thirst for returns too urgent, the competition too unforgiving. The club is laden with debt, the football poor, the squad a mixture of the good enough, the once-good enough and the not-quite good enough. The end could quite conceivably have come sooner.

Naturally a good deal of mythologising nonsense will be talked about this Burnley team in years to come: that they were an ugly long-ball side, that they were dirty and ill-tempered, that the failure to refine or adapt their brutish style of football ultimately proved their undoing. Dyche himself feels ripe for caricature: the gravelly voiced, worm-eating dinosaur with the look of a nightclub bouncer and tactics to match.

The truth is that many of Burnley’s critics clearly did not watch them very much. Dyche always hated possession for its own sake, wanted his teams to get the ball forward, but he was not remotely fussed how they did it.

Dyche is thrown up in the air by his players following their promotion from the Championship in 2016
Dyche is thrown up in the air by his players following their promotion from the Championship in 2016. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

They could cut you open, skin you down the flanks or shock you with a counterattack. They have Aaron Lennon, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet. They have had two red cards in five seasons. Dyche himself is one of the most thoughtful and sincere coaches in the game, never more so than when standing up to his club’s own fans in 2020 for their racist “white lives matter” plane banner. Meanwhile he has been forced to rebuild almost an entire squad on a budget of about £750 while his owners load the club with takeover debt.

The problem was not that Burnley failed to evolve or adapt. The problem is that Burnley were Burnley: a cash-poor small-town club in a sea of nation-states and billionaire mercenaries, desperately trying to keep its head above water. There is a certain bitter irony in the fact that the man Dyche succeeded at Burnley is now one of the main architects of their downfall: Newcastle’s Eddie Howe, a manager often hailed as the archetype of the modern holistic young English coach, now playing fantasy football with Saudi Arabian money. Who, ultimately, was the principled one?

All of which simply embellishes the sparkling, visceral miracle of Peak Burnley, the house that Sean built, a team that felt like a doomed historical artefact almost from the moment it came into existence. And for all the condescension and metropolitan snobbery there was a real beauty to Peak Burnley, not perhaps the classical beauty of perfect curves and marble nudes but the industrial beauty of order and function, harmony and collective effort, 11 moving as one.

Related: Burnley’s Sean Dyche era had to end but club’s changes must not stop there | Will Unwin

Its passing marks perhaps one of the last genuine attempts by a Premier League club to express its local identity through football itself. For better and worse one could feel Burnley, the town and its people, in the way its football team passed and tackled and ran and fought and went about its business. That connection will endure at a structural level, not least through Burnley’s impressive community department.

But it is hard to imagine there will ever be another elite team so thoroughly of its place, composed so overwhelmingly of British and Irish players, playing such distinctively local football. It is fine to feel happy or sad about this, by the way; or perhaps as binary as Dyche himself, tapping his toes to Fool’s Gold as he contemplates a career of Championship rescue jobs.

The world is connected and borders are fluid and money seeps in. And so, like Pulis’s Stoke and Allardyce’s Bolton and Curbishley’s Charlton, the era of Dyche’s Burnley has gone the way of all flesh. Do not mourn the fact that it died. Cherish the fact it lived.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Very blessed' says P.E.I. runner headed for Boston Marathon

    Fourteen Prince Edward Islanders will be running the world's oldest annual marathon this year. After two pandemic-disrupted events, the Boston Marathon is back for its regular spring running this Monday. It is not only the world's oldest, it is also one of the most popular, and participating takes more than just turning up at the start line. Runners must meet a particular time in a qualifying event. "I know many who have tried and not got that qualifying time," said runner Amber MacLeod. "It's k

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Ilya Sorokin ruins Carey Price’s return as Islanders down Canadiens 3-0

    MONTREAL — Carey Price made his long-awaited return to the Montreal Canadiens but Ilya Sorokin and the New York Islanders had the last laugh. Sorokin made 44 saves to record the shutout while Zach Parise, Noah Dobson and Brock Nelson scored and the Islanders (35-30-9) grabbed a 3-0 win over the Canadiens (20-44-11). The Bell Centre crowd acclaimed Price in his return between the pipes from the second he jumped on the ice for warmups all the way to the final buzzer. Price gave up two goals on 19

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • Raptors' Scottie Barnes could hold key to slowing down 76ers

    Scottie Barnes had one heck of a freshman season, and he can continue to build his reputation with a strong showing against James Harden and Joel Embiid in the playoffs.