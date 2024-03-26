Sean 'Diddy' Combs accuser Lil Rod adds Cuba Gooding Jr. to sexual assault lawsuit

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr., the music producer who filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs last month, has officially accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual assault, naming him as a defendant in his complaint amended Monday.

The civil lawsuit, filed in a New York federal district court, came hours after Homeland Security Investigations agents raided two of Combs' homes.

Jones previously named Gooding, 56, in his February lawsuit, accusing the actor of sexually harassing and assaulting him on a yacht rented by Combs, 54, in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 2023. Gooding wasn't listed as a defendant until now.

USA TODAY has reached out to Gooding's rep for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Combs attempted to "pass off" Jones to Gooding, introducing him to the Oscar-winning actor and leaving the two alone in a studio on Combs' yacht.

"Cuba Gooding Jr. began touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones' legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders," Jones' lawsuit alleges.

The complaint includes a photo that purportedly shows Gooding with his arm around Jones, along with a picture that allegedly shows Combs and Gooding talking on the yacht.

Combs "failed to step in and stop" Gooding from "sexually assaulting" Jones, the lawsuit states.

Gooding has faced several lawsuits in recent years over alleged sexual abuse, rape and forcible touching.

Jones' lawsuit has implicated other celebrities, including rapper Yung Miami, whose unnamed cousin was accused of sexual assault after she allegedly "burst into the bathroom and began groping" Jones during a gathering on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Jones also claims producer Stevie J helped recruit sex workers for Combs and participated in sex parties referred to as "freak-offs" (a term Combs allegedly used to refer to sexual encounters with sex workers) according to the lawsuit.

Jones worked with Combs on his most recent record, "The Love Album: Off the Grid." According to Jones, he and Combs worked together between September 2022 and November 2023, a partnership that resulted in nine songs on "The Love Album" for which Jones is credited as a producer. Jones also alleges he was not paid for "13 months (and) thousands of hours of work."

Diddy has denied Jones' allegations against him.

Though he is not accused of wrongdoing, the lawsuit names Prince Harry as an example of how Diddy's parties as a "popular and highly influential" figure provided great benefit to the lawsuit's other defendants, Universal Music Group and Motown Records.

"Affiliation with ... Combs garnered legitimacy, immense success, and access to top and emerging artists, celebrities, famous athletes, political figures, musicians, and international dignitaries" including "Prince Harry."

The amended lawsuit follows the reported raid of two of Combs' homes. The homes were reportedly searched by HSI on Monday as part of a federal investigation.

Federal officials raided Combs' Los Angeles home Monday, according to Rolling Stone and local Los Angeles news station Fox 11, amid lawsuits filed against him from accusers alleging the rapper and music mogul has raped or sexually assaulted them. Agents also searched Combs' Miami residence Monday, Rolling Stone and The Associated Press reported.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline offers free, confidential, 24/7 support to survivors and their loved ones in English and Spanish at: 800.656.HOPE (4673) and Hotline.RAINN.org and en Español RAINN.org/es.

Contributing: KiMi Robinson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Diddy: Cuba Gooding Jr. named in Lil Rod sexual assault lawsuit