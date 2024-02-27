Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual assault by male producer

Sean Combs is facing a number of allegations of sexual assault

Sean Combs has been sued by a music producer who has accused him of sexual assault and being forced to have sex with sex workers.

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones alleges he was a victim of unsolicited groping and sexual touching while he was working for the rapper on his latest album.

This is the fifth law suit with sexual assault allegations against Mr Combs.

Responding to the lawsuit filed in a New York court, a lawyer for the artist said it was "pure fiction".

Mr Combs' attorney, Shawn Holley, added: "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.

"We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

According to court documents, the music producer lived and travelled with Mr Combs between September 2022 and November 2023.

His lawyers say he was drugged and "recalls waking up naked, dizzy, and confused. He was in bed with two sex workers and Mr Combs".

Jones also alleges in his suit that the rapper was "grooming him to pass him off to his friends" and "engaging in serious illegal activity".

A number of photos of parties at Combs' house were included in the suit. The court documents claim that the photos include underage girls and sex workers who it is alleged were supplied with drugs.

Other defendants named in the suit include Mr Combs' son, Justin, his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, Universal Music Group chief executive Sir Lucian Grainge and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam.

The suit alleges that Grainge, Habtemariam, Motown Records, Love Records and Universal Music Group "failed to adequately monitor, warn, or supervise" the actions of Mr Combs, his son and his chief of staff.

A representative for Justin Combs told website TMZ that "they are all lies" and that this was a "clear example of a desperate person taking desperate measures in hopes of a pay day".

Jones is seeking $30m.

Mr Combs was also sued for assault by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, last November. They settled their case out of court.

The 54-year-old's ex-girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, sued him in November, alleging the record label executive raped her in 2018 and subjected her to years of sexual and physical abuse.

The musicians settled the lawsuit two days later. "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," said Ventura in a statement.

Four more accusers have now filed lawsuits against him.

One alleged Mr Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her and then showed video of the assault to others, while another woman alleged Mr Combs and another man took turns raping her and her friend in the early 1990s.

Combs has denied all the allegations against him and in December said: "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."