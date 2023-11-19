Sean Couturier scores in OT as the Flyers beat the Golden Knights 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored the game winner a minute into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers relied on a pair of power play goals to defeat the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive victory.

Owen Tippett scored for the fourth consecutive game, banging in the rebound of a shot from Travis Sanheim to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead in the first period, and Tyson Foerster scored his first goal of the season 59 seconds into the second, gathering a partially blocked shot by Sanheim and putting it past Thompson to make it 2-0.

Sean Walker also scored for Philadelphia. Carter Hart made 28 saves to earn the win.

Reigning playoff MVP Jonathan Marchessault score twice in the second period after William Karlsson started the scoring for the Golden Knights.

LIGHTNING 6, OILERS 4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos and Luke Glendening scored 39 seconds apart midway through the third period, and Tampa Bay rallied for a victory over Edmonton.

Stamkos tied it on his 197th career power-play goal, which tied Jarome Iginla for 21st place all-time, before Glendening put Tampa Bay up 5-4. Mikhail Sergachev added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist, and Tanner Jeannot and also scored for the Lightning. Jonas Johansson made 39 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 1-5-2 when trailing after two period.

Derek Ryan had two goals, and James Hamblin and Evan Bouchard also scored for Edmonton. Stuart Skinner stopped 18 shots. Kris Knoblauch dropped to 2-1 as Edmonton coach since replacing the fired Jay Woodcroft.

SENATORS 2, WILD 1

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Josh Norris scored the only goal in a shootout to lift Ottawa past Minnesota as the NHL’s Global Series continued in the Swedish capital.

Norris wristed the puck past goaltender Filip Gustavsson to win the second game in Stockholm and extend Ottawa’s winning streak to three.

Swedish defenseman Erik Brannstrom scored in the third period for the Senators, and goaltender Anton Forsberg made 24 saves in regulation and overtime before stopping all three Wild shots in the shootout. Forsberg assisted on Brannstrom’s goal and became the first Swedish native goalkeeper to win an NHL regular-season game in the country.

Story continues

Marco Rossi scored for the Wild, who have lost four in a row to drop to 5-8-3 this season. Mats Zuccarello of Norway had an assist, and Gustavsson, another Swede, stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced.

PREDATORS 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cole Smith scored two goals, Gustav Nyquist scored just hours after welcoming his third child into the world and Nashville snapped a four-game losing skid.

Yakov Trenin also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves for Nashville, which halted a four-game losing skid.

Philipp Kurashev and Tyler Johnson scored and Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves for Chicago, losers of three-straight and four of five.

Nyquist made it 2-0 at 18:32 of the first with a power-play goal, just hours after his wife, Danielle, delivered their third daughter Greta around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

The Associated Press