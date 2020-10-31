Sean Connery at 90: Celebrating the first knight of action cinema

Screen legend Sean Connery has died aged 90, his family announced on Saturday.

The Scottish actor, best known as the first ever James Bond, was beloved by film fans around the world.

His breakthrough role as Bond would lead Connery to Hollywood stardom and a memorable on-screen career.

In August, Yahoo Movies UK wrote this comprehensive tribute to Connery as he celebrated his 90th birthday.

**************

Until 1962’s Dr. No, action cinema was the commonplace realm of jingoistic war movies, ailing backlot westerns, biblical excess, and tired thrillers. Yet, when an English author, a New York movie producer and a Canadian showman walked into a movie deal to bring James Bond 007 to the big screen, their cinematic vision of an adventurer spy had the potential to overhaul a genre. When they finally cast Sean Connery in the autumn of 1961, they went one better. They transformed cinema itself.

As the Mods went to Brighton, The Beatles sailed to Hamburg and bright young British things began dominating 1960s culture, movie audiences sought a new wave of British cinema and representations. Suddenly, working-class heroes like Albert Finney, Alan Bates, Tom Courtenay, Terence Stamp, Richard Harris and Michael Caine had box-office validity over the Cary Grants, James Stewarts and David Nivens.

Read more: Sean Connery named best ever 007

Curiously fuelled by Bond producer Harry Saltzman pre-007 success with titles such as Look Back in Anger (1959), Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1961) and A Taste of Honey (1961) – it wasn’t now a total gamble to speculate on an unknown by the name of Thomas Sean Connery for one of cinema’s most sought after roles. The Fountainbridge kid that had once delivered milk to Edinburgh’s Fettes College was now about to play its most prominent fictional alumnus.

View photos Sean Connery on the set of the film "Action of the Tiger". November 1956 A357 (Photo by WATFORD/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images) More

As the inaugural Bond turns ninety it cannot be overstated just how Connery’s 007 revolutionised the pace and gait of action cinema. With a heady creative mix of director Terence Young, editor Peter Hunt, stunt choreographer Bob Simmons and designer Ken Adam empowering Connery to bring that panther fortitude with a modish skip and bounce to the screen, the first Bond movie Dr. No was a prototype both for 007 and action movies.

Marked by staccato editing, a jet-set sense of physicality and sexuality and the Broccoli awareness of placing B-movie beats in A-lister tailoring, Dr. No very soon kicks away the colonial trappings of a 1950s Britain as we met Connery’s Bond - and the nifty conceit he has been in the job for a while and wilfully younger, more agile than his onscreen cohorts.

View photos Sean Connery in "Dr. No" 1962 (Photo by RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images) More

Story continues