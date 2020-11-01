Sean Connery passes away: Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan pay tribute

Tributes are pouring in for Sean Connery, the James Bond actor who has died at the age of 90. Connery was the first actor to bring the role to the big screen, with Dr No that released in 1962.

He went on to star in subsequent bond films such as From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever. He is also widely regarded as one of the best actors to portray the iconic literary character on screen.

BBC had reported that Sir Sean had been ill for some time and had died in his sleep.

Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, among others paid tribute to the actor. Recalling the legendary actor, Priyanka Chopra wrote for Connery on her Instagram Stories, "One of the most prolific actors of all time.. suave and debonair."

Deeply saddened to hear, Sir Sean Connery is no more. The perfect Bond who enthralled the audiences and stood tall as one of the most charismatic personalities in the entertainment industry. Such legends come rare! Heartfelt condolences. " Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 31, 2020

T 3707 - What is the date today .. 31 . 10 . 20 .. add up ¡ï¸ .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 .. so .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there .. So .. 007 .. !! Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007 !! " Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery . Sir . Your legend will live on forever . Well done Sir. You won this life . ¤ï¸ thank you for inspiring us with the extent of your human potential. R.I.P " Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 31, 2020

We've lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he'd remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. #RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you. 🙏🏽 " Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 31, 2020

The man who defined "cool" before the word really meant anything besides temperature .. the only #JamesBond that was hard to live upto .. Sir #SeanConnery RIP Legend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5EKFSDKSHO " Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 31, 2020

He set the bar high with his portrayal of #JamesBond. A legend on and off-screen. RIP Sir #SeanConnery. Thank you for all your films. pic.twitter.com/UE5t7EEOyr " Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 31, 2020

Rest in peace Sir Sean Connery. They don't make them like you anymore... #OGBond ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Rbzt4bKyDV " Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 31, 2020

RIP Sir Sean Connery. The original 007. You were the epitome of grace. #SeanConnery pic.twitter.com/AgULZL6fQG " Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 31, 2020

