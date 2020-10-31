Sean Connery: He Made James Bond Larger Than Life, and Became One of the Great Movie Stars

I’ve always loved one detail in the story of how Sean Connery, in 1961, nabbed the role of James Bond. A number of other actors were being considered for the part, like Roger Moore and James Mason. Ian Fleming, who had written 10 Bond novels (the first, “Casino Royale,” was published in 1953), had his heart set on the elegant and slightly fussy David Niven. That tells you a lot about how the Bond series might have turned out had Connery not nailed the role.

At the time, Connery wasn’t a well-known actor; his most prominent film was the Disney musical leprechaun fable “Darby O’Gill and the Little People” (1959). When he met with the producers Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman at a pub in London, he wasn’t at the top of their short list. They spoke for a while, and then, when it was time to go, instead of making a big show of it, Connery simply got up, said goodbye, and walked out. It was brusque and not very political, a real no-frills exit. It was then that one of the producers looked up and said, “That’s him.” Meaning: That’s Bond. That’s the way James Bond would have left the room.

What’s telling about that story is that it captures how Connery infused the role of Bond with a gruff existential animal magnetism that emerged entirely from who he was. It wasn’t just a matter of acting — it was being. Connery, a former bodybuilder who’d been in the Royal Navy and worked as a lorry driver and laborer, was an acerbic Adonis who singed the screen with his inner quality of cutthroat bravura. As Bond, he was broodingly direct, drop-dead amorous, and as graceful as a jungle cat. And more than anything, he was dangerous. Bond, as an MI6 agent, had a license to kill, but what Connery gave 007 was the ease to kill, the ability to dispatch a foe in three seconds without ever raising his pulse. It was the quality of a born hitman, and the drama of Bond was that Connery let you know, even during all the “civilized” moments, that he was holding that quality in check. His 007 had a quicksilver litheness, a dark joy he took in his own cunning. You could also say that he harnessed his killer instinct to the act of seduction.

Even now, Connery’s look in the Bond films is startling: the stand-up coif of shiny black hair (which, for a while, was his own), the long black eyebrows that were like dancing daggers, the lips that puckered out when he smiled (even his grin carried that glint of aggression), the extraordinary long dimples that creased his outrageously handsome face, giving him a majestic ruggedness. And that Scottish coffee voice! So gruff, so lilting, so playful, so debonair, so musical, so cutting. It was a voice that could be gentle, but most of the time it was a voice that took a delight in telling you what to do.

One reason the Bond films became such magical entertainments, never ruled by their gimmicks, is that the famous 007 accoutrements — the Aston Martin DB5, the jet pack, the Walther PPK pistol, all those concealed and converted weapons Q gave him — played like natural extensions of the Connery spirit. They were all about speed and style and sleek command. The tuxedo became the Bond emblem because Connery, though he looked better than any man ever looked in a tuxedo, exuded a raw physicality that undercut the pretense of it. Tuxedoes are what fancy people wear, but Connery’s Bond, when he wore one, was like a fabulous bruiser slumming with the swells.

The Bond films were part of the walk-up to the sexual revolution. Starting in the first one, “Dr. No” (1962), the character emerged from the same world that gave us Playboy magazine and the presidential rat-pack mystique of JFK. Yet though Bond, with his shaken-not-stirred martinis and diamond gleam, started off as a refined caveman of his era, it was the timeless élan with which Connery played him that hooked us on the series forever. As much as I love Daniel Craig (especially in “Casino Royale”), I’m of the school that no one can touch Connery as Bond. And you could say that the eternal story of that series is one actor after another trying.

Connery also chafed at the role of Bond, as the greatest actors who’ve played him tend to do. Not counting “Never Say Never Again,” his misbegotten 1983 comeback to the role, Connery played 007 in six films, and by the time of “You Only Live Twice” (1967), you can feel the weariness with which he’s approaching the character. That movie has eye-popping sets and a memorable soundtrack, but in many ways the life force has gone out of it; the Bond we knew and loved in “Dr. No,” “Goldfinger,” “From Russia with Love,” and “Thunderball” has lost his reason for being. And Connery was right not to want to box himself in. Then again, the real reason for his impatience is that he was a great actor. Once he left the Bond series, he would prove it, again and again.

