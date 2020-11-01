Sean Connery’s Wife Reveals Dementia Had ‘Taken Its Toll’ On James Bond Star As She Pays Tribute To ‘Model Of A Man’

Sir Sean Connery’s wife has revealed the James Bond star’s final months were blighted by dementia but the actor “got his final wish to slip away without fuss”.

The screen legend, who died on Saturday at the age of 90, was a “gorgeous model of a man” according to his wife Micheline Roquebrune, who has paid tribute to the Oscar-winner.

Michelin, who was married to the Scottish actor for 45 years, told the Daily Mail that he had died peacefully in his sleep.

“He had dementia and it took its toll on him,” she said. “He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.

“It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly. At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted.

The 91-year-old Moroccan-French painter, who met the Sean in 1970 at a golf tournament and became his second wife, added: “He was gorgeous and we had a wonderful life together. He was a model of a man.

“It is going to be very hard without him, I know that. But it could not last forever and he went peacefully.”

Sir Sean was best known for his iconic portrayal of James Bond. He was the first to bring 007 to the big screen, appearing in seven of the spy thrillers.

Tributes poured in from the entertainment world on Twitter after his death was announced by his family.

Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said he had “revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.”

“He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him,” they added in a statement.

