Report: Sean Connery's cause of death revealed

Sean Connery (pictured as James Bond in the film Goldfinger) died Oct. 31 at age 90.

Sean Connery’s cause of death has reportedly been revealed, nearly one month after the James Bond actor passed away in his sleep at his home in Nassau, the Bahamas on Oct. 31.

According to a death certificate obtained and published by TMZ, the 90-year-old Scottish star — listed as a “retired actor” on the document — succumbed to respiratory failure, pneumonia, old age and atrial fibrillation. The Registrar General’s department of the Bahamas, which issued the certificate, has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

Shortly after his death, Connery’s widow, Micheline Roquebrune, revealed that her Oscar-winning husband had suffered from dementia toward the end of his life.

“It was no life for him,” she told the Daily Mail. “He was not able to express himself latterly.

“At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted.

“He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.”

Connery’s son, Jason, also confirmed to the BBC that his father had been “unwell for some time.”

Roquebrune has since disclosed that Connery’s ashes will be scattered in both the Bahamas and his home country of Scotland, once coronavirus restrictions made travel possible.

“We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland — that was his final wish,” she shared.

