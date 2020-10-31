Sean Connery, actor best known for playing James Bond, passes away at age 90

Scottish actor Sean Connery, best known for playing James Bond in seven films, has passed away at the age of 90. He died in his sleep while in the Bahamas, reports BBC News, also adding that he had been unwell for a while.

Connery was the first actor to bring the role to the big screen, with Dr. No that released in 1962.

He went on to star in subsequent bond films such as From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever. He is also widely regarded as one of the best actors to portray the iconic literary character on screen.

His other popular films include Marnie (1964), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), The Man Who Would Be King (1975), The Name of the Rose (1986), Highlander (1986), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), The Hunt for Red October (1990), Dragonheart (1996), The Rock (1996), and Finding Forrester (2000).

In 1988, the actor was awarded an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role as an Irish police officer in The Untouchables. He has also won two BAFTA awards and three Golden Globe awards.

He was also knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000.

In 2006, the actor received a lifetime achievement award from American Film Institute, where he also announced his retirement.

