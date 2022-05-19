Sean Combs is here to clear up confusion about his name: 'It's Love'

Sara Netzley
·2 min read

All you need is Love — and a big tattoo.

Sean Combs used his 17th appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday to clear up any confusion about his name.

"I decided that I'm just going to go with the name Diddy," the rap mogul, 52, told host Ellen DeGeneres when she asked him point-blank what his name is. "Diddy's my nickname."

But it's not quite that simple.

As DeGeneres pointed out, Combs — who has also gone by Puffy, Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Love, and Brother Love — legally changed his middle name from "John" to "Love" a while back, making him Sean Love Combs.

"That's what it says on my driver's license," Combs acknowledged. "That's my official name: Love."

Combs, who recently served as host and "vibe curator" for the Billboard Music Awards, even got the word "love" tattooed down the right side of his body in blocky letters.

"I'm Love!" he shouted. "I'm Love! I made it!"

But one place where Combs — who used the BBMAs to declare himself no longer a human being but an evolved "frequency" — was not feeling the love was at DeGeneres' suggestion that his teenage daughters might be starting to date.

"They better not be dating right now," said the father of 16-year-old Chance and twins D'Lila and Jesse, 15. "They don't start dating until like 17, right?"

The audience shouted back that girls get interested in boys earlier than that, and the suggestion had Combs up and out of his chair in alarm.

Combs insisted to DeGeneres that his daughters don't have boyfriends, although he did mention that they'd recently asked his permission to invite a pair of twin boys to the house. Dad's answer?

"I told them no," he said with a sly little smile.

