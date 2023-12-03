Sean Brady hopes to fight Ian Machado Garry in 2024: ‘I think he’s wack, and I’ll rag doll him’

AUSTIN, Texas – The list of fighters who want a piece of Ian Machado Garry keeps growing.

Sean Brady is the latest UFC welterweight to go public in wanting to face the undefeated Irish contender. Brady (16-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) called out Gary fresh off his win against Kelvin Gastelum (18-9 MMA, 12-9 UFC) on the main card of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 52.

“I’m just going to keep it honest: Just the way he went about it with his team, it just rubs me the wrong way,” Brady told MMA Junkie at the UFC on ESPN 52 post-fight press conference. “He just rubs the sport the wrong way. I’m a true professional in this sport, and I just don’t like the way he walks around with the cameras and gets kicked out of Leon Edwards’ gym. He’s always talking sh*t about people, and it’s wack.

“I think he’s wack, and I’ll rag doll him. I think that’s the easiest fight in the division. If he can get through (Vicente) Luque – which I don’t think he will; Luque is an amazing fighter – I heard they’re coming to Atlantic City (N.J.) in March. We’ll see (if I can fight him).”

Brady’s impressive submission win over Gastelum marked his first fight in over a year. The last time he was seen in action prior to Saturday, was back in October 2022 when he was stopped by Belal Muhammad at UFC 280.

The 31-year-old is hoping to stay active moving foward and make up for lost time.

“I want to be active, like I said, I had some problems with injuries, but if I can stay healthy, I want to fight March,” Brady said. “I heard they’re coming to AC (Atlantic City), that’s literally an hour from my house. I’ve defended one belt in AC, so that would be ideal. But yeah, I want to be active.”

