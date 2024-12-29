Dec 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Leon Edwards (red gloves) fights Colby Covington (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Brady insists on getting his hands on his first ex-UFC champion for his octagon return.

The top welterweight contender once again called out Leon Edwards, who's the most recent former UFC welterweight champion after losing his belt to Belal Muhammad in July, for a showdown in Edwards' home country.

Brady (17-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) wants to face Edwards (22-4 MMA, 14-3 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 255, which goes down on March 22 at the O2 Arena in London.

"I want to go to London, and I want to fight Leon in his backyard March 22," Brady said following his submission win at Fury Professional Grappling on Saturday night. "Hopefully, the UFC can make that happen, but we'll see."

Brady is currently on a two-fight winning streak after suffering his first career loss, which came to current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad at UFC 280. He's picked up back-to-back victories over Kelvin Gastelum and, most recently, former title challenger Gilbert Burns in the UFC Fight Night 242 headliner.

Edwards hasn't competed since losing his title to Muhammad. Prior to his championship defeat, Edwards was undefeated in his last 13 bouts, which included two title defenses against Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Sean Brady continues callout for Leon Edwards fight at UFC London event in March