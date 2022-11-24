Sean Bilton Is The CEO, MD & Director of Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) And They Just Picked Up 36% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Sean Bilton, the CEO, MD & Director of Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) recently shelled out AU$106k to buy stock, at AU$2.18 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 36%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Estia Health

In fact, the recent purchase by Sean Bilton was the biggest purchase of Estia Health shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$2.09. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Sean Bilton was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Estia Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Estia Health insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about AU$15m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Estia Health Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Estia Health we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Estia Health, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

