Sean Avery says former Kings coach Marc Crawford kicked him during a game

As we continue to learn more about Bill Peters allegedly assaulting players during his time in Carolina, Sean Avery has joined the conversation with a similar story about former Kings coach Marc Crawford.

Avery, who retired after the 2011-12 season, told Larry Brooks of the New York Post that Crawford kicked him during a game while the two were with the Kings in 2006-07.

“He kicked me after a too-many-men-on-the-ice call I took,” Avery said. “He didn’t have me serve it, we got scored on, and he let me have it.”

The incident occurred on December 23, 2006 against Nashville, according to Brooks. The Kings were handed a too-many-men penalty at 19:18 of the second period, during which J.P. Dumont scored the Predators’ sixth goal in a 7-0 victory.

After the goal, Avery said that Crawford came down to the end of the bench to deliver a message.

“You know how I stand at the end of the bench? He came down and gave me an ass kick that left a mark.”

According to Brooks, Avery found the incident more bemusing than upsetting at the time, and believes it wasn’t the reason for his trade to the New York Rangers later that season.

“That was because I squared off with and tried to fight Mark Hardy, who was one of our assistant coaches, on the ice.”

Crawford is now an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Avery’s accusation comes days after Bill Peters was fired from his role as head coach of the Calgary Flames after he was accused of making racist remarks and physically abusing players. Former NHLer Akim Aliu took to Twitter to reveal that Peters had directed racist remarks towards him when the two were with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs in 2019-10.

The next day, former Hurricanes defenceman Michal Jordan shared a story on Twitter that alleged Peters was physically abusive and kicked him and punched another player in the head during a game several years ago.

