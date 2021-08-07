Sean Astin Hoping To Follow The Legacy Of Former SAG Prexy Mom Patty Duke, Declares Candidacy On Membership First Ticket

<img class="wp-image-1234810933" src="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/clip_image002.jpg?w=96" alt=". - Credit: Sean Astin" width="205" height="205" />Sean Astin

After indelible roles in The Lord Of Rings trilogy, Rudy and Goonies, Sean Astin is vying for a a new one. He’s declared his candidacy for the National Board of the Los Angeles Board of SAG-AFTRA and as a delegate. When I interviewed Astin recently for a 20 year look back on the uphill battle making LOTR, Astin mentioned his aspiration to do this, and the importance to him of living up to the legacy of his late mom Patty Duke, who served as SAG president from 1985-88. His father is the late The Addams Family star John Astin.

“Fellow Members of #SagAftra, With 40 years of membership under my belt, it is time for me to serve. Remembering my mother, Patty Duke’s legacy as president of our union & with deep appreciation for her service, I respectfully ask for your vote,” he wrote in announcement of his candidacy. “I’m very proud, that as I throw my hat in the ring for the first time, I’m running on the #MembershipFirst slate for the National Board of the Los Angeles Local Board and as a delegate. I would ask that you support my dear friend of over thirty years Matthew Modine for President and my other dear friend of over thirty years, Joely Fisher for Secretary Treasurer.”

His announcement drew shout outs from actors including Eric Stoltz and Michael Rapaport. Voting takes place over the weekend. Here is a short video Astin made for his candidacy, stressing the need for union goals to evolve as the business continues to evolve in the streaming era, and protect the interests of actors adapting to those shifts.

