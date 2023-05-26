Sean Abbott equals Blast record with stunning century for Surrey
Australia all-rounder Sean Abbott smashed the joint-fastest century in T20 Blast history for Surrey against Kent at the Oval.
The 31-year-old, who had a previous career best of only 41, hit 11 sixes in reaching his hundred from just 34 balls – equalling the mark of the late Andrew Symonds for Kent in 2004.
It is the joint fourth-fastest century of all-time in T20 cricket, just four balls slower than the record set by West Indies great Chris Gayle in the Indian Premier League in 2013.
Runs: 100 🔥Balls: 34 💪Fours: 4 🙌Sixes: 11 💥The joint-fastest Vitality Blast hundred ✅
Abbott helped dig the hosts out of a hole at 94 for five as he dominated an unbroken sixth-wicket stand with Jordan Clark (29 off 17 balls).
Abbott hit 30 from the 17th over, bowled by his international team-mate Kane Richardson, and finished on 110 not out from 41 balls as Surrey posted a mammoth target of 223 for five.