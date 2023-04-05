Seamus Power goes back-to-back with holes in one at 2023 Masters Par 3 tournament

Staff Reports
·1 min read
Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Network

The Masters’ annual Par 3 contest typically brings its own share of magical moments. That was certainly the case Wednesday at Augusta National Golf Club, with four holes in one tallied by the midafternoon.

Two of them came from Seamus Power — and in back-to-back fashion on the eighth and ninth holes.

Seamus Power

Former Masters championship Bubba Watson and Scottie Sheffler added their own aces on Wednesday. Sheffler’s on No. 9 qualified as a “slam dunk” hole in one. Watson, meanwhile, was leading the contest at 5-under par as of 3 p.m.

Bubba Watson

Scottie Sheffler