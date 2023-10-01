Seamlessly Cut Cake With A Simple Hot Water Hack

hand cutting chocolate cake in kitchen - Srdjanpav/Getty Images

Everyone wants to have their cake and eat it too, which inevitably leads to the anxiety-inducing task of slicing it. While hacks for cutting different types of cakes can be found all over the internet, a basic tweak in technique can make it so much easier. This simple technique that uses hot water is one that professional chefs have known and used for ages. The best part is you don't need any fancy equipment; all you need is a sturdy knife and some hot water. Use the hot water to heat the knife between slices, making sure to wipe off any frosting or cake crumbs between each slice.

The simple process of heating the knife before slicing through layers of cake and frosting is a game-changer. Plus, it can work for just about any cake you throw at it, especially hard-to-handle ice cream cakes for kids' birthday parties. If you have a knife and a source of hot water, you're ready to master this simple trick, but specialty knives can make slicing even easier for some hard-to-slice cakes.

Read more: Cake Hacks Every Baker Will Wish They Knew Sooner

How To Use Hot Water To Cut A Cake

Cutting a rainbow cake - Stígur Már Karlsson /heimsmyndir/Getty Images

The type and length of the knife that works best for this technique may vary, but first up, you will need a source of hot water, which is essential and should be on hand to use between each slice. If you are by the kitchen sink, you're all set. If, however, you are at a table and don't have access to water, you'll need a tall container filled with very hot water. Ensure that the container is somewhat insulated to prevent burns, and, of course, keep it away from children. You don't need a fancy cake-slicing box, which can cost up to $100; a tall ceramic vase or another container will do.

Next, you need a good knife. A knife that can slice halfway through the cake is good, though a longer blade provides better control. Dip the knife in the hot water and let it sit until it warms up. Then, slowly slide the knife through the cake. After removing each piece, clean the knife to remove any crumbs or frosting with a cloth, and re-dip the knife, repeating the procedure.

Story continues

Using Special Knives For Different Types Of Cake

Knife cutting strawberry cheesecake - Vuk Saric/Getty Images

Most baking sites and pastry chefs suggest using a long, thin knife for basic layer cakes. This is the same type that famed French pastry chef Dominique Ansel uses, so you can't go wrong with one. Others swear by a serrated knife for cutting through layers without the need for excess pressure. While a long, sharp knife can work for most types of cake, some benefit from other specialty knives.

For cheesecakes, for example, a long, thin blade with hollows is recommended to prevent the soft cheesecake from sticking to the blade. Again, wipe the blade clean and dip it after each cut. For an ice cream cake, many experts recommend using a slightly serrated edge after the cake thaws for about 10 minutes. Then, clean and dip the knife after each cut for the smoothest slices. Whatever type of cake you need to slice, this handy hot water hack will leave you looking like a true professional.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.