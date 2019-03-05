Seaman: 'Arsenal need to spend to challenge for the title'



Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman believes the North Londoners will need to spend heavily in the summer if they are to challenge for the title next season.

The Gunners are fighting for a Champions League spot in the current campaign – with dreams of winning the league out of their grasp for now – and Arsenal haven’t won a Premier League title since 2004.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And Seaman, who made more than 400 league appearances for the Gunners, feels the club will have to splash the cash if they are to compete against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for top spot in the division.

Speaking at the London Football awards, Seaman told Yahoo Sport UK that won’t be enough to mount a challenge for the Premier League title.

“Arsenal, if they’re going to challenge for the title next season, they need to make some signings,” the former England goalkeeper said.

“Whether that happens or not we will wait and see because we don’t know what sort of funds they’ve got.”

READ MORE: Arsenal legends Dixon and Smith back lionesses

READ MORE: Man City may have to break defender world transfer record to land Ben Chilwell

Arsenal’s only addition in the January transfer window was the signing of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez on a loan until the end of the season, but the Spaniard is yet to start since his arrival.

Seaman added: “There have been rumours about only £44 million. That ain’t enough, it is never going to be enough.

“If you are going to challenge for that league title you have got to spend big, and Arsenal need to do that.”

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman played over 550 games in all competitions for the North London club.

Unai Emery’s side sit fifth in the Premier League table, one point behind Manchester United – who are occupying the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.

Story continues

They face French side Rennes in their Europa League last 16 clash on Thursday – their last remaining hope at securing a trophy this season, and a potential route into the Champions League if the club were to win the competition.

But Seaman feels that Arsenal have made improvements this season regardless.

“Progress has definitely been made with Arsenal because at the start of the season I would have snapped anybody’s hand off at the top four, I always said that would have been a great season.

“But now we have a chance of coming in the top three.”

On Sunday Arsenal face Manchester United in the Premier League, and a point at the Emirates against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils would see Seaman’s old side leapfrog United into fourth position.