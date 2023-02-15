Sealed Air Global Impact Report: Mitigating Climate Change

Sealed Air
·3 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Originally published in Sealed Air's Global Impact Report

Sealed Air (SEE) is developing a strategy to effectively manage and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with our operations and achieve the goals we have set to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change. We are building a technical roadmap for our transition to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2040. The roadmap will inform the actions we take to reduce energy consumption, increase efficiencies in our operations, and find renewable energy opportunities for our manufacturing facilities across the globe.

Net Zero by 2040

SEE has committed to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2040 across its operations (Scopes 1 and 2).

Reporting Year 2021 Performance

  • SEE generated 146,113 tonnes of CO2eq global Scope 1 CO2 emissions

  • SEE generated 285,848 tonnes of CO2eq global Scope 2 CO2 emissions

Science-Based Targets

According to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which defines and promotes best practice in emissions reductions and net-zero targets in line with climate science, SEE "commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 46% by 2030 from a 2019 base year." The company "commits to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services as well as use of sold products 15% within the same timeframe." SBTi's target validation team classified SEE's Scope 1 and 2 target ambition and determined it is in line with a 1.5°C trajectory.

Scope 1

2021: 146,113 tonnes GHG

2020: 123,025 tonnes GHG

2019: 131,377 tonnes GHG

Scope 2

2021: 285,848 tonnes GHG

2020: 342,145 tonnes GHG

2019: 323,950 tonnes GHG

For consistency in reporting against SBTi-aligned goals, market-based emission factors are used whenever possible and supplemented with location-based data where market-based data is not available.

Contributing factors from refrigerants and fire suppressants have not been included in Scope 1 emissions calculations.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

SEE follows the revised edition of the GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard with a centralized approach to quantify GHG emissions.

Absolute Emissions - Scopes 1 and 2*

Scope 1

2021: 146,113 tonnes GHG

2020: 123,025 tonnes GHG

2019: 131,377 tonnes GHG

Scope 2

2021: 285,848 tonnes GHG

2020: 342,145 tonnes GHG

2019: 323,950 tonnes GHG

*Scope 1 = GHG emissions in SEE facilities and fleet

*Scope 2 = GHG emissions from the electricity SEE purchases and includes owned and leased offices and facilities

For consistency in reporting against SBTi-aligned goals, market-based emission factors are used whenever possible and supplemented with location-based data where market-based data is not available.

Contributing factors from refrigerants and fire suppressants have not been included in Scope 1 emissions calculations.

CO2 - 73.59%

CH4 - 0.03%

N2 O - 0.30%

SF6 - 26.08%

A third party performed limited assurance verification of SEE's emissions and usage data for the 2021 reporting year in accordance with the ISO 14064-3 Standard. The third party verified 85% of SEE's greenhouse gas emissions. SEE did not generate perfluorocarbons nor nitrogen trifluoride emissions during reporting year 2021.

Greenhouse Gas Intensity Reductions

Reduce GHG Intensity (Scopes 1 and 2) 30% by 2025 and 46% by 2030 from a 2019 Base Year.

SEE measures and manages GHG emissions generated by its operations on a monthly basis. Scope 1 includes GHG emissions from fleet, operations or sources owned by SEE. Scope 2 is the indirect GHG emissions from purchases of electricity. The values for global warming potential for each source of GHG emissions are obtained using the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Fourth Assessment Report. SEE calculates total metric tons of GHG emissions expressed as CO2eq. Intensity is calculated by dividing the total metric tons of CO2eq by the net trade sales.

Greenhouse Gas Intensity of Operations

Reduction of 17.5% in GHG intensity from a 2019 base year.

2021: 0.078 kg CO2eq / USD*

2020: 0.094 kg CO2eq / USD

2019: 0.095 kg CO2eq / USD

*To normalize foreign exchange rates and inflation fluctuations, net trade sales are adjusted to 2019 foreign exchange rates, except for one currency which has been designated as highly inflationary under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (U.S. GAAP) and continues to utilize 2021 foreign exchange rates.

Read Sealed Air's Global Impact Report here.

Learn More About Sealed Air's ESG efforts here.

Sealed Air, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Press release picture
Sealed Air, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sealed Air on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sealed Air
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sealed-air
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sealed Air



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739459/Sealed-Air-Global-Impact-Report-Mitigating-Climate-Change

Latest Stories

  • Two rescued mountain lion cubs become quick friends and cuddle partners, video shows

    The pair, who were rescued within weeks of one another, will soon head to a new home together, the California zoo said.

  • Rural Ohio is facing comparisons to Chernobyl after a massive chemical leak caused by a train derailment. Here's what the disaster really has in common with the nuclear accident.

    Although the intense imagery suggests Ohio might have a mini Chernobyl on its hands, the scale of Chernobyl's destruction was much worse.

  • ARC's small nuclear reactors won't fill electricity gap left by Belledune

    One of the companies planning to build small modular nuclear reactors in New Brunswick says its technology won't be enough to replace all the electricity N.B. Power is now generating with coal. The provincial government has touted SMRs as a key element of its climate action plan to shift away from generation that emits greenhouse gases warming the atmosphere. "Our mission is to protect the planet with clean energy," ARC Clean Energy CEO Bill Labbe told MLAs on the legislature's standing committe

  • Here comes another stupid Net Zero tax: the ‘hydrogen levy’

    Electric cars don’t have nearly enough charging points. There is hardly a place to store the electricity when a gale is blowing through the wind farms. There aren’t enough engineers to install all the heat pumps the targets demand – and even if there were there probably wouldn’t be enough power to keep them all running.

  • Exclusive-Alberta minister says Canada emissions cap stalls other climate action

    Alberta's environment minister said Canada's proposed oil and gas emissions cap is a stumbling block in the province's discussions with the federal government about clean-energy policies including in carbon capture and storage (CCS) needed to meet Canada's ambitious 2030 climate targets. Opposition to federal climate policies from the oil-rich province of Alberta, where premier Danielle Smith is readying for a May election, risks pushing Canada further behind in its emissions-cutting commitments this year.

  • What’s up with this winter so far, Canada? We have the answer

    There are three major reasons for the lacklustre winter thus far, especially Eastern Canada.

  • Israel’s New Environment Minister Shouted Off Stage At Climate Summit: ‘Shame!’

    The incident came a day after massive protests against the new far-right government gripped Jerusalem.

  • Momma Bear Leads Cubs Through Yellowstone National Park

    Stunning footage captured by a wildlife photographer Wesley Aston shows adorable family of black bears grazing along a hillside in Yellowstone National Park.Aston filmed three bear cubs following their mother as they climbed up trees and stumbled across a rocky hill.Aston told Storyful that he and his wife spotted the family in May of 2018 while they were stuck in a traffic jam caused by bears blocking the road ahead. Credit: Wesley Aston via Storyful

  • MPs slam Liberals' 'flawed approach' to addressing oil and gas sector pollution

    MPs are questioning the federal government about its sizable investments in carbon capture following new research on the state of the technology in Canada. In question period Friday, NDP MP Laurel Collins said the Liberals’ investment in carbon capture is a “flawed approach” and a direct result of them “listening to Big Oil.” Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) — whereby climate-warming pollution is captured directly from industrial processes — is lauded by some as a key component of

  • California woman injured, dog missing after mountain lion attack

    A pug named Cupcake was taken during a cougar attack on Saturday evening.

  • How Erdogan turned Turkey into a disaster zone

    Emine Filoglu still vividly remembers waking at three o’clock in the morning, aged 13, as a huge earthquake rocked her family’s apartment building in Istanbul.

  • Winter storm blasts parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland

    An onslaught of snow across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador is making for a messy morning, as tough road conditions have led to a string of cancellations and delays in both provinces. Between 30 and 45 centimetres of snow was expected for eastern Newfoundland and the province's south coast on Tuesday. In Nova Scotia, Cape Breton was getting hit the hardest by the storm, with over 30 centimetres on the ground by Tuesday morning. In Halifax, at least 15 centimetres had fallen overnight.

  • 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Romania, 2nd in 2 days

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 rattled Romania Tuesday, the second tremor of similar magnitude to shake the country in 24 hours. No serious damage was reported in either case. The quake was reportedly felt in the capital, Bucharest, and the northern city of Cluj in the north.

  • Lava Erupts From Kilauea Crater Amid Orange Warning

    Lava erupted from a crater on Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on February 12 as volcanic activity picked up, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).Footage released by Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii’s Big Island shows the molten rock splashing from Halemaumau crater, located at the summit of Kilauea. According to the post, a cone-shaped vent collapsed early Sunday morning and created a “robust spillway” of molten rock.The current eruption posed no threat and occurred in a closed area of the park, the USGS said, but officials warned of potential air hazards and would continue to monitor the volcano’s activity. Credit: Hawaii Volcanoes NPS via Storyful

  • Bitter cold, snow blast Southwest; Arizona highways closed

    Bitter cold, rain and snow blew across much of the Southwest U.S. on Tuesday, closing stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona where as much as a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was possible and even colder weather on the way. A winter storm warning remains in effect into Wednesday evening for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico, the National Weather Service said. A 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of northbound Interstate 17 from Lake Montezuma north to Flagstaff was closed Tuesday evening.

  • Eastern Newfoundland under winter storm warning with a possible 40 cm of snow on the way

    A swath of winter storm warnings are in effect for most of eastern Newfoundland on Monday. Environment Canada meteorologist Justin Boudreau said Monday about 30 to 40 centimetres of snow could fall over the northwest Avalon Peninsula, Clarenville, Bonavista Peninsula and Burin Peninsula areas, beginning overnight and continuing until Wednesday. "It will generally start with snow overnight tonight for most areas and that will continue through most of the day Tuesday," said Boudreau. "For the Aval

  • Sea Lion Pup Playfully Chases Birds on Beach

    A playful sea lion pup was filmed chasing terns on the beach at Seal Bay Conservation Park in Seal Bay, South Australia.Footage filmed by Nicole Redman shows a sea lion pup waddle along the shoreline to chase birds while multiple other sea lions lounged in the background.Redman told Storyful that she is a tour guide and visits the Seal Bay Conservation Park regularly. “My guests were super surprised to see this gorgeous sea lion chasing the terns just like a puppy dog would,” she said. Credit: Nicole Redman via Storyful

  • Erin Brockovich asks Biden to ‘step up’ as people fall sick and animals drop dead after Ohio train derailment

    Environmental activist tweets criticism of Biden administration’s reponse to toxic incident

  • The Turkey earthquake sliced open an olive grove, creating a chasm right in the middle of it that's deep enough to house a 13-floor building

    Irfan Aksu, a local who lives near the area, said he heard "an incredible sound" like a "battlefield" when the grove was ripped apart.

  • P.E.I. seed-potato growers hopeful for compensation soon

    Seed-potato growers who destroyed their crops last year because borders were closed to their sale are hopeful promised compensation from the federal government could come this month. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency stopped transport of seed potatoes, along with table potatoes, in the fall of 2021 after potato wart was found in some Island fields. It ended 20 years of successful management of the pest. So far, compensation to seed growers has only covered the cost of running the potatoes thro