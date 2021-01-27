‘SEAL Team’: Shiva Negar Joins CBS’ Military Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Shiva Negar (The Assassin) is joining CBS’ military drama series SEAL Team in a recurring role opposite Neil Brown Jr.

Negar will play Chief Petty Officer Mina Hassan, a diligent and uniquely skilled Navy Cryptologist and Special Activities Senior NCO who has developed valuable assets and built an impressive network in the Middle East. She is the liaison leading the charge with Ray (Brown Jr.) on a mission to recover black market weapons in Syria. Her character will be introduced in a March episode.

Starring David Boreanaz, SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions that our country can ask of them.

In addition to Boreanaz and Brown Jr., SEAL Team also stars Max Thierot, A.J. Buckley and Toni Trucks.

Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly executive produce. SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios.

Negar is Iran-born and raised in Turkey and Canada. She is maybe best known for playing the female lead role of Annika opposite Dylan O’Brien, Taylor Kitsch and Michael Keaton in CBS Films/Lionsgate feature American Assassin. Her television credits include CBS’ Blood & Treasure, CBC series Four in the Morning and Crackle’s The Art of More, among others. She’s repped by Crimson Media, A3 Artists Agency and The Characters in Toronto.

