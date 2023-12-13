“SEAL Team” adds Beau Knapp as smooth-talking officer for final season

The actor is best known for his work in the Netflix limited series "Seven Seconds."

Meet the newest member of SEAL Team.

Beau Knapp will join David Boreanaz and company on the seventh and final season of the Paramount+ military drama, EW has learned. The season is expected to premiere in 2024.

According to Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news, Knapp will play Chief Petty Officer Drew Franklin, a cunning charmer with a spotty record.

The actor is best known for his work in the Netflix limited series Seven Seconds, and for playing the villain in 2018's Death Wish opposite Bruce Willis. His first TV appearance was in a 2013 episode of Bones, which also starred Boreanaz. Knapp's other screen credits include The Nice Guys, Super 8, Southpaw, and The Lost Symbol.



Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Beau Knapp

Knapp can next be seen on the big screen in Jeff Nichols' The Bikeriders, alongside Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and Jodie Comer. The film was recently dated for a June 2024 release after switching distributors. Knapp is also set to appear in Doug Liman's remake of Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Paramount announced last month that season 7 would be SEAL Team's last. "For six seasons I have been fortunate and blessed to be a part of an outstanding cast and crew," Boreanaz said in a statement. "Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special OPS. I thank our fans, and I'm proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today. I look forward to season seven and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude."

