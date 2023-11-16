Seal pup found stranded on rocks
A seal pup has been rescued after being found stranded on some rocks in Jersey.
It was estimated to be about 10 to 14 days old and was found by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) medics.
They found it close to Faulkner Fisheries at L'Etacq, on Sunday.
The pup was taken to the New Era Veterinary Hospital the following day where staff have been feeding him.
When he was discovered there was no sign of the pup's mum and a safe area was set up to protect him from potential hazards.
He was given a full health examination, where they found he weighed 22kg (49llbs) and medics determined he needs another week of milk.
Some local people donated fresh fish to veterinary hospital to feed the baby seal.
Follow BBC Jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.