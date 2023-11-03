“Seal The Deal”: SAG-AFTRA’s Fran Drescher Calls Out Studio CEOs To “Resurface” And Help End Strike

It’s not quite Where’s Waldo?, but Fran Drescher wants to know when the studio CEOs are coming back to the table to finalize a new SAG-AFTRA three-year contract to end the guild’s nearly four month-long strike.

“TGIF! Let’s hope the amptp ceo’s resurface with a seal the deal counter!” said the SAG-AFTRA President this morning online.

More from Deadline

The actors guild and the studios have been back in renewed negotiations since Oct. 24. However, SAG-AFTRA says they haven’t heard back from the AMPTP on their comprehensive counter proposal since Oct. 28, nor have the studios responded to the guild’s latest AI proposal over the past two days.

As Deadline exclusively reported yesterday there were no formal talks between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP as everything seemed to be on “standby,” to quote the actors guild.

A fact that Drescher highlighted earlier Friday in her Instagram post:

Drescher took to Instagram on Nov. 1, rebuking criticism of her SAG-AFTRA leadership skills in an Instagram video, saying “I’m getting ready now to go to work, and I just want you to know that I feel a sense of strength, not anger, and I feel a sense of optimism, not negativity.”

The 2x Emmy nominated The Nanny actress emphasized in that video, “I can lead with empathy, I can be me.”

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.