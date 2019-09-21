Seahawks' Ziggy Ansah 'ready to play' vs. Saints in Week 3, Pete Carroll says

Ziggy Ansah will notch his first appearance of 2019 this weekend as Seattle hosts New Orleans in Week 3.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says the pass-rusher is prepared to contribute, despite being held out for the first two games of the season.

"Ziggy's ready to play, ready to play football," Carroll told reporters Friday. "So we're excited to see that. It's been a really good process to get him to this, where he's in good shape, too. He's worked hard and long, so he's in better shape than sometimes when a guy is just coming back. So we'll be able to get him a bunch of plays here in this game and look forward to his participation with us."

The 2015 Pro Bowl selection has tallied 218 tackles and 48 sacks in 80 career games but struggled with his health last season.

Ansah was limited in 2018 because of a shoulder injury and played in just seven games for the Lions before signing a one-year, $9 million with the Seahawks this year.

He practiced with Seattle leading up to its season opener before being unexpectedly listed as inactive for the team's games against the Bengals and Steelers. He'd rather not rush his return.

"I think we all got to understand that it's a marathon and not a sprint," Ansah said. "If I was good enough, I would be on the field."

The Seahawks are 2-0 without Ansah and both their victories came in one-score games.

Seattle will face a New Orleans team that's missing star quarterback Drew Brees, as the signal-caller is expected to miss six weeks while he recovers from a thumb injury.



