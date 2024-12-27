Seahawks vs. Bears score, live updates: Seattle needs a win to keep playoff hopes alive in final Thursday Night Football game of the year

The Seattle Seahawks have to be kicking themselves after Week 16's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Seahawks now need two wins, and the Rams to lose to the Cardinals this Sunday — the Rams win the division with a win over Arizona — for Seattle to take the NFC West crown. They'll have to lock in Thursday night in Chicago as the Bears wind down a season of change that started with the hype around No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and is closing with uncertainty around who'll be the club's next coach.
Second-year Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is enjoying a breakout year and could go a long way toward keeping Seattle in the hunt. He's averaging 100 receiving yards per game over his last seven contests and has five touchdowns in that span, with quarterback Geno Smith heading into Week 17 third in the NFL in passing yards. While the Bears have been in free fall, having lost nine in a row, Williams has done an excellent job of protecting the ball in that span. Yes, his 60% completion rate leaves a little to be desired, but during the losing streak, he's thrown 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions in 306 pass attempts.
How to watch Seahawks vs. Bears Thursday Night Football
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Soldier Field | Chicago
Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
Live12 updates
Ian Casselberry
3-and-out for Seattle after Geno Smith stumbles
Geno Smith steps on Zach Charbonnet's foot during his dropback and falls for a sack. An 8-yard loss on first down puts Seattle in a hole.
Despite an 11-yard pass to Zach Charbonnet on second down, the Seahawks can't convert on third down and have to punt.
Michael Dickson's 58-yard kick pushes the Bears back to their 22
Ian Casselberry
Bears go 3-and-out
Chicago doesn't get a first down on its opening drive with Caleb Williams throwing incomplete on 3rd-and-5 from the Bears' 35-yard line.
Tory Taylor punts 48 yards and Seattle will take over at its 17.
Ian Casselberry
Fog, then rain
Rain is starting to come down in Chicago as the Bears offense starts its opening drive.