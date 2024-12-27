Advertisement
Seahawks vs. Bears score, live updates: Seattle needs a win to keep playoff hopes alive in final Thursday Night Football game of the year

Seattle suffered a heartbreaking loss to Minnesota in Week 16 that dealt a blow to the team's playoff chances

yahoo sports staff

The Seattle Seahawks have to be kicking themselves after Week 16's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Seahawks now need two wins, and the Rams to lose to the Cardinals this Sunday — the Rams win the division with a win over Arizona — for Seattle to take the NFC West crown. They'll have to lock in Thursday night in Chicago as the Bears wind down a season of change that started with the hype around No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and is closing with uncertainty around who'll be the club's next coach.

Second-year Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is enjoying a breakout year and could go a long way toward keeping Seattle in the hunt. He's averaging 100 receiving yards per game over his last seven contests and has five touchdowns in that span, with quarterback Geno Smith heading into Week 17 third in the NFL in passing yards. While the Bears have been in free fall, having lost nine in a row, Williams has done an excellent job of protecting the ball in that span. Yes, his 60% completion rate leaves a little to be desired, but during the losing streak, he's thrown 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions in 306 pass attempts.

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

  • Location: Soldier Field | Chicago

  • Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

  • Ian Casselberry

    3-and-out for Seattle after Geno Smith stumbles

    Geno Smith steps on Zach Charbonnet's foot during his dropback and falls for a sack. An 8-yard loss on first down puts Seattle in a hole.

    Despite an 11-yard pass to Zach Charbonnet on second down, the Seahawks can't convert on third down and have to punt.

    Michael Dickson's 58-yard kick pushes the Bears back to their 22

  • Ian Casselberry

    Bears go 3-and-out

    Chicago doesn't get a first down on its opening drive with Caleb Williams throwing incomplete on 3rd-and-5 from the Bears' 35-yard line.

    Tory Taylor punts 48 yards and Seattle will take over at its 17.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Fog, then rain

    Rain is starting to come down in Chicago as the Bears offense starts its opening drive.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Field goal: Seahawks 3, Bears 0

    Geno Smith throws incomplete on 3rd-and-3 from the Chicago 9-yard line, so the Seahawks have to settle for a field goal after a strong opening drive.

    Jason Myers kicks a 27-yard field goal for a 3–0 Seattle lead.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Seahawks grinding out yards

    Kenny McIntosh runs free up the middle for 25 yards. The Seahawks are running the ball well on their opening drive.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Zach Charbonnet running hard

    Zach Charbonnet got the start at running back for Seattle with Kenneth Walker's season over. He's been running hard so far with 19 yards on his first three carries. Got 11 on his last one.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Seahawks offense goes first

    Chicago won the toss and deferred, so the Seahawks' offense will take the field first.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Geno Smith's Thursday night record

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba's excellent sophomore season

    In his second season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 93 receptions (seventh among NFL receivers) for 1,089 yards (fifth) and six touchdowns.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Caleb Williams has 2 games remaining in his rookie season

  • Ian Casselberry

    Seahawks QB Geno Smith still treating right knee

    Geno Smith is still dealing with swelling around the meniscus and kneecap in his right knee, according to Prime Video's Kaylee Hartung.

  • Ian Casselberry

