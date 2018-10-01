Seahawks, Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen announces his cancer has returned

Microsoft co-founder and NFL, NBA and MLS owner Paul Allen continues battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The news came Monday when Allen announced on his personal website and Twitter that the cancer that first surfaced in 2009 has returned.

Allen, 65, has begun treatment and remains optimistic.

"A lot has happened in medicine since I overcame this disease in 2009," he said in a statement. "My doctors are optimistic that I will see good results from the latest therapies, as am I."

Some personal news: Recently, I learned the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma I battled in 2009 has returned. I’ve begun treatment & my doctors are optimistic that I will see a good result. Appreciate the support I’ve received & count on it as I fight this challenge. https://t.co/ZolxS8lni5 — Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) October 1, 2018

"I will continue to stay involved with Vulcan, the Allen Institutes, the Seahawks and Trail Blazers, as I have in the past," Allen continued. "I have confidence in the leadership teams to manage their ongoing operations during my treatment."

Allen has owned the Portland Trail Blazers since 1988 and the Seattle Seahawks since 1996. Allen's Vulcan Sports & Entertainment is part of the ownership team of the Seattle Sounders FC, a franchise that started 2009 at CenturyLink Field — a stadium also controlled by Allen.

According to the latest rankings by Forbes magazine, Allen is the 44th-richest person in the world with a net worth of approximately $20.2 billion.



