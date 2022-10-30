Seahawks topple Giants 27-13 to stay atop NFC West

TIM BOOTH
·3 min read

SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Lockett caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 9:18 left, and the Seattle Seahawks won their third straight, 27-13 over the New York Giants on Sunday.

The only matchup of teams with winning records in the NFL this week was a slugfest until the fourth quarter, when Lockett made up for two big mistakes earlier in the game and Seattle rookie running back Kenneth Walker III finally broke free, helping the surprising Seahawks (5-3) stay atop the NFC West.

New York (6-2) saw its four-game win streak snapped entering its bye week and lost ground to undefeated Philadelphia in the NFC East — largely because the Seahawks corralled Saquon Barkley, who was held to a season-low 53 yards on 20 carries and had three catches for 9 yards.

Lockett hauled in a short pass at the 3-yard line in the first half, but Adoree’ Jackson forced and recovered a fumble, leading to a 1-yard TD run from Barkley. Late in the third quarter, Lockett was free behind the Giants secondary but dropped what would have been a 33-yard touchdown.

Given another chance on Seattle’s next drive, Lockett came through. First he made a solid 12-yard catch. Then he made a stutter-and-go move on Jackson and flashed open down the sideline. Smith’s throw was on target for the touchdown and a 20-13 Seattle lead.

Seattle added insurance with 5:22 left thanks to Walker. New York’s Richie James fumbled his second punt return of the game, giving Seattle the ball at the Giants 32. Two plays later, Walker reversed his field, broke tackles and scooted 16 yards for the clinching touchdown.

Walker finished with 51 yards on 18 carries. Smith was 23 of 34 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, including a 3-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf in the second quarter. Smith was 5 for 5 for 75 yards on the drive capped by Lockett’s scoring catch. Both Lockett (hamstring/oblique) and Metcalf (knee) were questionable entering the game.

Barkley entered the week leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage and was second in yards rushing. His previous season low on the ground was 70 yards against Green Bay. But he struggled against a Seahawks defense that gave up 235 yards rushing to New Orleans less than a month ago.

The lack of a run game put pressure on Daniel Jones, who avoided big mistakes but didn’t make any big plays through the air. Jones was 17 of 31 for 176 yards and was sacked five times.

COACHING RANKS

Seattle coach Pete Carroll tied Bud Grant for 18th on the all-time victory list with 168, including playoffs.

Carroll was also penalized for sideline interference late in the fourth quarter when he collided with an official. Referee Jerome Boger inadvertently announced the penalty as being against the “Seattle Mariners.”

INJURIES

New York lost defensive lineman Nick Williams in the first quarter to a biceps injury and James was ruled out with a concussion after he hit the back of his head on the turf after his second fumble. Seattle played nearly the entire game without pass rusher Darrell Taylor due to a hip injury, and versatile safety Ryan Neal limped off in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury.

UP NEXT

Giants: After a bye, New York hosts Houston on Nov. 13.

Seahawks: At Arizona next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

