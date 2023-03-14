AP source: Jarran Reed returning to Seahawks on 2-year deal

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Two days into free agency and all the focus for the Seattle Seahawks has been on the defensive line.

Seattle brought back a familiar face on Tuesday agreeing to a two-year deal with defensive tackle Jarran Reed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because deals can’t be announced until the new league year begins on Wednesday. The deal is worth up to $10.8 million. NFL Network first reported the agreement.

Reed, 30, is reuniting with the team he spent the first five seasons with after being drafted in the second round in 2016 by the Seahawks. Reed was released by Seattle after the 2020 season and spent 2021 with Kansas City and last season in Green Bay. Reed had a career-high 52 tackles with the Packers starting 14 of 17 games last season.

Reed’s best overall season came in 2018 when he had 50 tackles and 10 1/2 sacks for the Seahawks.

Reed is the second deal for Seattle on the defensive line after reaching agreement with Dre’Mont Jones on a three-year deal that is worth up to $51 million on Monday.

Seattle also did some housekeeping on the defensive line by releasing veterans Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson earlier Tuesday, clearing more than $13 million in salary cap space before the start of the new league year.

An overhaul of Seattle's defensive front was expected this offseason and the moves to date show that is likely to be the case. The deals with Jones and Reed can't be announced until the new league year begins on Wednesday, but look to be upgrades at defensive tackle for Seattle.

Harris and Jefferson both played well for Seattle last year but their combined salaries made them obvious candidates to be released. Harris was part of Seattle’s return in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver last offseason.

Harris, 31, started 15 games, had 44 tackles and two sacks, and had the chance to participate in the playoffs for the first time in his career. The release of Harris saves Seattle $8.9 million against the cap.

Jefferson, 29, played nearly 50% of the defensive snaps in his second stint with Seattle despite not being a starter. Jefferson finished the season with 29 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks. His released saved nearly $4.5 million in salary cap space.

