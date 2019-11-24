Seahawks run gorgeous flea flicker on Eagles to score touchdown

The weather in Philadelphia on Sunday was cold, wet and blustery, but it didn’t affect the Seattle Seahawks or quarterback Russell Wilson too much. In the first quarter of their 17-9 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, they pulled off a gorgeous flea flicker that went for a touchdown.

Just like they drew it up. Wilson tossed it to running back Chris Carson, who tossed it back to Wilson, and then Wilson unleashed a gorgeous 33-yard throw to Malik Turner in the end zone.

The touchdown put the Seahawks up 7-3, just one drive after the Eagles failed to score a TD and had to settle for a field goal.

